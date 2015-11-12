Sunny Skies

Cheery blue and yellow star in this sunny wall quilt. A variety of geometric prints complement the tone-on-tones for low-contrast piecing. Fabrics are from the Sassy collection by Studio 8 for Quilting Treasures .

Inspired by Swizzle Sticks from designer Christine Barnes

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3⁄8 yard each of yellow tone-on-tone and blue tone-on-tone (blocks, Four-Patch units)

1⁄8 yard each blue print, yellow print, circle print, and yellow swirl (blocks, Four-Patch units)

3⁄8 yard total assorted blue-and-yellow prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard blue-and-white swirl (sashing)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

42" square batting

Finished quilt: 33-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From yellow tone-on-tone, cut:

4--4-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" strips

From blue tone-on-tone, cut:

1--2×42" strip

4--4-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" strips

From 1⁄8-yard blue print, cut:

4--3⁄4 ×13" strips

From 1⁄8-yard yellow print, cut:

4--3⁄4 ×13" strips

From assorted blue-and-yellow prints, cut:

16--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From circle print, cut:

4--4-1⁄2" squares

From yellow swirl, cut:

1--2×42" strip

From blue-and-white swirl, cut:

12--3-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" sashing strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. For one block, gather one yellow tone-on-tone 4-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" strip, one blue tone-on-tone 4-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" strip, one blue print 3⁄4 ×13" strip, one yellow print 3⁄4 ×13" strip, four assorted blue-and-yellow print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles, and one circle print 4-1⁄2" square.

2. Sew together a yellow tone-on-tone 4-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" strip and a blue print 3⁄4 ×13" strip to make a strip unit (Diagram 1). Be sure to press seams away from 3⁄4"-wide strip, which will feel awkward because the seam allowances will want to go toward the narrow strip. Trim ends of blue print strip even with yellow strip. The pieced and trimmed unit should be 12-1⁄2×4-3⁄4" including seam allowances.

100589131_d1_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 with a blue tone-on-tone 4-1⁄2 ×12-1⁄2" strip and a yellow print 3⁄4 ×13" strip to make a second strip unit.

4. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together the assorted blue-and-yellow print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles and circle print 4-1⁄2" square to make center unit. The unit should be 12-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100589132_d2_600.jpg

5. Sew together strip units and center unit to make a block (Diagram 3). Trim block to 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances (Diagram 4).

100589133_d3_600.jpg

100589134_d4_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Four-Patch Units

1. Sew together a blue tone-on-tone 2×42" strip and a yellow swirl 2×42" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 5). Cut strip set into eighteen 2"-wide segments.

100589135_d5_600.jpg

2. Sew together two 2"-wide segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 6). The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make nine Four-Patch units total.

100589136_d6_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out Four-Patch units, blue-and-white swirl sashing strips, and blocks in five horizontal rows; note orientation of each Four-Patch unit.

100589139_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing strips. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams away from block rows.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.