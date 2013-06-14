Summer Windmills

Inspired by Summer Still Life from designers Natalia Bonner and Kathleen Whiting of Piece N Quilt

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄3 yard white dot (blocks)

3⁄4 yard solid orange (blocks, inner border)

1⁄3 yard solid turquoise (blocks)

1-1⁄2 yards turquoise print (blocks, setting squares, setting and corner triangles, binding)

1⁄4 yard orange floral (blocks)

7⁄8 yard orange-and-turquoise print (outer border)

3-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

55" square batting

Finished quilt: 46-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white dot, cut:

8--2x3-1⁄2" rectangles

64--2" squares

From solid orange, cut:

2--2x37-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--2x34-1⁄2" inner border strips

64--2x3-1⁄2" rectangles

16--2" squares

From solid turquoise, cut:

64--2" squares

From turquoise print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

3--9-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 setting triangles total

5--6-1⁄2" setting squares

32--2x6-1⁄2" rectangles

2--5-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From orange floral, cut:

8--2x6-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2x3-1⁄2" rectangles

From orange-and-turquoise print, cut:

5--5x42" strips for outer border

Assemble Flying Geese Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white dot 2" square.

2. Align a marked white dot square with one end of a solid orange 2x3-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle, pressing seam toward solid orange. In same manner, add a second marked white dot square to opposite end of rectangle to make a white Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄2x2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 32 white Flying Geese units total.

summer-windmillslg_3.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 using solid turquoise 2" squares and solid orange 2x3-1⁄2" rectangles to make 32 turquoise Flying Geese units total.

4. Repeat steps 1 and 2 using solid orange 2" squares and white dot 2x3-1⁄2" rectangles to make eight orange Flying Geese units total.

Assemble A Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together two white Flying Geese units to make a block center. Press seam open or in one direction.

summer-windmillslg_4A.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 3, join two turquoise Flying Geese units and block center in a vertical row. Press seams away from block center.

summer-windmillslg_4B.jpg

3. Add turquoise print 2x6-1⁄2" rectangles to long edges of vertical row to make block A (Diagram 4). Press seams toward rectangles. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

summer-windmillslg_4C.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make 16 A blocks total.

Assemble B Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together two orange Flying Geese units to make a block center. Press seam in one direction.

summer-windmillslg_5A.jpg

2. Sew orange floral 2x3-1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of block center (Diagram 6). Press seams toward rectangles. Add orange floral 2x6-1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges to make block B. Press seams toward block center. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

summer-windmillslg_5B.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four B blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out A and B blocks, turquoise print setting squares, and turquoise print setting triangles in seven diagonal rows; note block rotations in each row.

summer-windmillslg_6.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add turquoise print corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles. The quilt center should be 34-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew solid orange 2x34-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add solid orange 2x371⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Cut and piece orange-and-turquoise print 5x42" strips to make:

2--5x46-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--5x37-1⁄2" outer border strips

5. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.