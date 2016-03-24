Summer Snapshots

Sew a wall hanging with sections featuring favorite summer motifs - a bowl of lemons, blooming flowers, and sunny pinwheels. Fabrics are from the In the Kitchen collection by Patrick Lose for RJR Fabrics .

Inspired by Lemonade Stand from designer Patricia Frei for Quilted Works

Quilt maker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄4 yard each of yellow tone-on-tone, orange tone-on-tone, yellow crosshatch, orange stripe, white stripe, brown tone-on-tone, orange crosshatch, yellow oven mitt print, and blue dot (appliqués, Section A, Section B, borders)

1--10" square each of white crosshatch, brown teacup print, white dot, orange teacup print, yellow kitchen print, white orange peel print, orange teacup print, blue tone-on-tone, and brown kitchen print (appliqués, Section A, Section B)

3⁄8 yard brown stripe (Section A)

1⁄2 yard blue orange peel (Section A)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

38×42" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Nonstick pressing sheet or parchment paper

Finished quilt: 30-1⁄2 ×34-1⁄2"

Yardages are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for cutting appliqué pieces, complete the following steps.

1. Place fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Using a pencil, trace patterns the number of times specified in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings.

2. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside drawn lines. Place fusible-web shapes, paper side up, onto wrong side of indicated fabrics. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse in place; let cool. Cut out each fabric piece on drawn line. Remove paper backing and discard.

From yellow tone-on-tone, cut:

1 of Pattern A

1 of Pattern G

From orange tone-on-tone, cut:

1 of Pattern B

1 of Pattern E

From yellow crosshatch, cut:

1--5-1⁄4" square

2 of Pattern E

From orange stripe, cut:

1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" strip for stem

1 of Pattern E

1 of Pattern F

From white stripe, cut:

1--6-3⁄4 ×19-1⁄2" rectangle

1--4-3⁄8" square

1--4×4-1⁄2" rectangle

1--3×4" rectangle

From brown tone-on-tone, cut:

1 of Pattern D

1 of Pattern H

From orange crosshatch, cut:

1--5-1⁄4" square

1--1-1⁄2 ×19-1⁄2" strip

1 of Pattern E

From yellow oven mitt print, cut:

1--7-3⁄4×19-1⁄2" rectangle

From blue dot, cut:

1--5-1⁄4" square

1--4-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle

From white crosshatch, cut:

1 of Pattern C

From brown teacup print, cut:

1--4-3⁄8" square

1--4×6" rectangle

From white dot, cut:

1 of Pattern G reversed

From orange teacup print, cut:

1 of Pattern H

From yellow kitchen print, cut:

1--5-1⁄4" square

From white orange peel print, cut:

1--5-1⁄4" square

From orange teacup print, cut:

2--4-7⁄8" square

From blue tone-on-tone, cut:

2--4-7⁄8" square

From brown kitchen print, cut:

2--4-7⁄8" square

From brown stripe, cut:

1--5-1⁄4" square

3--1-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×30-1⁄2" strips

4--1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" strips

1--1⁄2 ×8-1⁄4" strip for stem

2 of Pattern F

From blue orange peel print, cut:

1--14-1⁄2 ×19-1⁄2" rectangle

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Lemon Slice Appliqués

1. Place yellow tone-on-tone A circle appliqué, fusible side down, atop a nonstick pressing sheet or parchment paper. With fusible sides down, center orange tone-on-tone B ring appliqué and white crosshatch print C appliqué on A circle (Diagram 1). Referring to manufacturer's instructions, fuse pieces together to make a whole lemon slice appliqué. Peel appliqué off pressing sheet or parchment paper.

100589498_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, carefully cut the whole lemon slice appliqué in half to make two half lemon slice appliqués (you will use one).

100589499_d2_600.jpg

Assemble and Appliqué Section A

1. Referring to Section A Assembly Diagram, first horizontal row, arrange orange tone-on-tone, yellow crosshatch, and orange stripe E lemon appliqués on white stripe 6-3⁄4 ×19-1⁄2" rectangle. Lemons should extend beyond bottom edge and be about 3" from left-hand edge and about 5" from right-hand edge. Fuse in place; trim extending lemons.

100589537_sec-a_600.jpg

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on white stripe 4-3⁄8" square. Layer marked square atop brown teacup print 4-3⁄8" square. Stitch 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line. Cut on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares (Diagram 3). Each should be 4" square including seam allowances.

100589500_d3_600.jpg

3. Referring to Section A Assembly Diagram, second horizontal row, sew together white stripe 3×4" rectangle, triangle-squares, brown teacup print 4×6" rectangle, and white stripe 4×4-1⁄2" rectangle. Press seams away from triangle-squares. Sew row to bottom edge of Step 1 unit to make bowl block; press seam toward bottom row. The bowl block should be 10-1⁄4×19-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Position and fuse a half lemon slice appliqué on bowl block. Using threads that match the appliqués and stitching from bottom layer to top, machine-blanket-stitch or machine-zigzag-stitch half lemon slice and lemons appliqués in place.

5. Referring to Section A Assembly Diagram, fourth horizontal row, position these appliqués on blue orange peel print 14-1⁄2 ×19-1⁄2" rectangle: orange stripe 1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" stem, brown stripe 1⁄2 ×8-1⁄4" stem, white dot G reversed flower, yellow tone-on-tone G flower, brown tone-on-tone and orange teacup print H flower centers, brown stripe and orange stripe F leaves, and yellow crosshatch and orange crosshatch E lemons. Fuse pieces in place and appliqué as before.

6. Referring to Section A Assembly Diagram, join bowl block, orange crosshatch 1-1⁄2 ×19-1⁄2" strip, Step 5 unit, and yellow oven mitt print 7-3⁄4×19-1⁄2" rectangle. Press seams in one direction.

7. Position and fuse brown tone-on-tone D scallop appliqué on yellow oven mitt print 7-3⁄4×19-1⁄2" rectangle. Fuse in place and appliqué as before.

8. Add brown stripe 1-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" strip to left-hand edge to make Section A. Press seam toward strip. The section should be 20-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble Section B

1. Cut yellow crosshatch, brown stripe, orange crosshatch, blue dot, yellow kitchen print, and white orange peel print 5-1⁄4" squares diagonally twice in an X to make four small triangles from each fabric.

2. Cut orange teacup print, blue tone-on-tone, and brown kitchen print 4-7⁄8" squares in half diagonally to make four large triangles from each fabric.

3. Referring to Diagram 4, join two different-color small triangles. Press seam toward darker color. Add a large triangle to make a pinwheel subunit. Press seam toward large triangle. The subunit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching pinwheel subunits.

100589501_d4_600.jpg

4. Sew together four pinwheel subunits in pairs (Diagram 5). Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a pinwheel unit. Press seam in one direction. The pinwheel unit should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100589502_d5_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make three pinwheel units total.

6. Referring to Section B Assembly Diagram, join brown stripe 1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" strips, pinwheel units, and blue dot 4-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle in a vertical row. Press seams toward brown stripe strips. The section should be 8-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100589538_sec-b_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together sections A and B. Press seam toward Section B. The quilt top should be 28-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100589503_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew remaining brown stripe 1-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add brown stripe 1-1⁄2 ×30-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.