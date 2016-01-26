Stunning Star-Crossed Quilt

Use rich reds, browns, and creams in a cozy throw. Make your stars shine by using a different print for each one. Fabrics are from the Chocolate and Cherry collection by Marsha McCloskey for Clothworks . Quilting designs are courtesy of Handi Quilter . Sample quilted on an HQ Infinity using the Pro-Stitcher.

Inspired by Star-Crossed from designer Corey Yoder of Coriander Quilts

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard dark brown print (A blocks)

1-5⁄8 yards cream print (A and B blocks)

2⁄3 yard brown print (B blocks)

5--10" squares assorted prints in white, pink, brown, and red (A blocks)

5--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted red prints (A blocks)

1⁄3 yard red floral (inner border)

1 yard brown polka dot (outer border)

1⁄2 yard red polka dot (binding)

3-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

68" square batting

Finished quilt: 58-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 16" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From dark brown print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips

20--2-1⁄2" squares

From cream print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips

16--4-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

92--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

From brown print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips

4--4-1⁄2" squares

48--2-1⁄2" squares

From each assorted print, cut:

1--4-1⁄2" square

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From each assorted red print, cut:

4--4-1⁄2" squares

8--2-1⁄2" squares

From red floral, cut:

5--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips for inner border

From brown polka dot, cut:

6--4-1⁄2 ×42" strips for outer border

From red polka dot, cut:

6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Corner Units

1. Sew together a dark brown print 2-1⁄2 ×42" strip and a cream print 2-1⁄2 ×42" strip to make a dark brown strip set (Diagram 1). Repeat to make three dark brown strip sets total. Cut strip sets into forty 2-1⁄2"-wide dark brown segments.

100650770_d1_600.jpg

2. Using brown 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips instead of dark brown, repeat Step 1 to make two brown strip sets (Diagram 2). Cut strip sets into thirty-two 2-1⁄2"-wide brown segments.

100650771_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together two dark brown segments to make a dark brown Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 dark brown Four-Patch units total.

100650772_d3_600.jpg

4. Using brown segments, repeat Step 3 to make 16 brown Four-Patch units (Diagram 4).

100650773_d4_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together one dark brown Four-Patch unit, two cream print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles, and one dark brown 2-1⁄2" square in two rows. Join rows to make a dark brown corner unit. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 dark brown corner units total.

100650774_d5_600.jpg

6. Using brown Four-Patch units and brown 2-1⁄2" squares, repeat Step 5 to make 16 brown corner units (Diagram 6; note change in pressing directions from Diagram 5).

100650775_d6_600.jpg

Make Star Point Units and Rectangle Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted print 2-1⁄2" square, red print 2-1⁄2" square, and remaining brown print 2-1⁄2" square.

2. Gather eight marked 2-1⁄2" squares from one assorted print and four 4-1⁄2" squares from one red print.

3. Align a marked assorted print 2-1⁄2" square with one corner of a red print 4-1⁄2" square (Diagram 7). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4" and press open attached triangle. In same manner, add a marked assorted print square to the adjacent corner of the red print square to make a square unit. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching square units total.

100650776_d7_600.jpg

4. Align a marked red print 2-1⁄2" square with one end of a cream print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 8). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4" and press open attached triangle. Add a second marked red print square to opposite end of the cream rectangle to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 4-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching Flying Geese units total.

100650777_d8_600.jpg

5. Join a square unit and a Flying Geese unit to make a star point unit (Diagram 9). The unit should be 4-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four star point units total.

100650778_d9_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 2–5 to make 20 total star point units (five sets of four matching units).

7. Referring to Step 3, sew two marked brown print squares to adjacent corners of a cream print 4-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle to make a rectangle unit (Diagram 10). The unit should be 4-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 rectangle units total.

100650780_d11_600.jpg

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 11, lay out four dark brown corner units, four matching star point units, and one matching assorted print 4-1⁄2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make Block A. The block should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make five A blocks total.

100650779_d10_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 12, lay out four brown corner units, four rectangle units, and one brown print 4-1⁄2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row (note change in pressing directions from Diagram 11). Join rows to make Block B. The block should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four B blocks total.

100650781_d12_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate A and B blocks in three rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams toward B blocks. Join rows to complete quilt top. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 48-1⁄2 " square including seam allowances.

100650782_qad_600.jpg

2. Cut and piece red floral 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2 ×50-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2" inner border strips

3. Sew short red floral inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long red floral inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Cut and piece brown polka dot 4-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

2--4-1⁄2 ×58-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2 ×50-1⁄2" outer border strips

5. Sew short brown polka dot outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long brown polka dot outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Studio Educator Marie Eldredge highlighted the A block stars by machine-quilting a freehand feather and circle design in the center of each (Quilting Diagram). In the rest of the block, she used rulers to make straight lines and geometric shapes that balance the feathers. In the center of each B block she quilted a computerized feather design. To make a frame for the center feathers, she quilted the remainder of the B blocks with outline quilting and rows of circles. Marie used matching brown thread for the border feather quilting to tie the quilting designs together without stealing attention from the stars.

100650783_lg-quilting_600.jpg

3. Bind with red polka dot binding strips.