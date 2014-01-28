Striking Stars

Sashing units become the star of this wall hanging. Four Square-in-a-Square blocks provide the perfect foil for the five stars formed by the sashing. Fabrics are from the Vintage Collection from Little House by Annette Tatum and Designer Essentials solids, both from FreeSpirit .

Inspired by Folk-al Point from designer Bonnie Sullivan of All Through The Night

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄4 yard pink dot (blocks)

1⁄4 yard solid pink (blocks)

1⁄2 yard solid blue (sashing)

1⁄2 yard blue print (sashing)

1⁄2 yard green stripe (blocks, inner border)

1⁄4 yard pink small floral (blocks)

1⁄2 yard pink medium floral (blocks)

1-1⁄8 yards pink large floral (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

55" square batting

Finished quilt: 46-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From pink dot, cut:

8--2-7⁄8" squares

From solid pink, cut:

24--2-7⁄8" squares

From solid blue, cut:

48--2-7⁄8" squares

From blue print, cut:

6--5-1⁄4" squares

24--2-7⁄8" squares

16--2-1⁄2" squares

From green stripe, cut:

4--5-1⁄4" squares

2--1-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" inner border strips

From pink small floral, cut:

4--4-1⁄2" squares

From pink medium floral, cut:

5--8-1⁄2" squares

From pink large floral, cut:

3--6-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

2--6-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" outer border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" strips for binding

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid pink 2-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer each marked solid pink square atop a pink dot 27-⁄8" square. Sew each pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1).

100535528_d1_600.jpg

3. Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press open each triangle unit, pressing seam away from solid pink, to make two pink triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 pink triangle-squares total.

4. Using blue print and solid blue 2-7⁄8" squares, repeat Steps 1–3 to make 48 blue triangle-squares total.

Assemble Flying Geese Units

The following technique makes four Flying Geese from squares; no triangles are used.

1. Referring to Diagram 2, align two marked solid pink squares with opposite corners of a green stripe 5-1⁄4" square. Sew a scant 1⁄4" from drawn lines on both sides of lines. Cut apart on drawn lines to make two triangle units (Diagram 3). Press seams toward solid pink triangles.

100535504_d2_600.jpg

100535505_d3_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 4, align a marked solid pink square with green stripe corner of a triangle unit. Sew a scant 1⁄4" from each side of drawn line; cut apart on drawn line (Diagram 5). Press seams toward solid pink triangles to make two pink-and-green Flying Geese units. Each unit should be 4-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat with remaining triangle unit to make two additional pink-and-green Flying Geese units.

100535506_d4_600.jpg

100535507_d5_600.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 16 pink-and-green Flying Geese units total.

4. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid blue 2-7⁄8" square. Using marked solid blue squares and blue print 5-1⁄4" squares, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 24 blue Flying Geese units.

Assemble Blocks

Referring to Diagram 6, sew together four pink triangle-squares, four pink-and-green Flying Geese units, and one pink small floral 4-1⁄2" square in three horizontal rows. Press seams toward Flying Geese units. Join rows to make a Square-in-a-Square block; press seams toward middle row. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Square-in-a-Square blocks total.

100535508_d6_600.jpg

Assemble Sashing Units

Referring to Diagram 7, sew a blue triangle-square to each side of a blue Flying Geese unit to make a sashing unit. Press seams toward triangle-squares. The unit should be 8-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 24 sashing units total.

100535509_d7_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blue print 2-1⁄2" sashing squares, sashing units, pink medium floral 8-1⁄2" squares, and Square-in-a-Square blocks in seven horizontal rows. Note alternating orientation of sashing units to form desired design.

100535510_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from sashing units. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 32-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew green stripe 1-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add green stripe 1-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Cut and piece pink large floral 6-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--6-1⁄2×46-1⁄2" outer border strips

3. Sew pink large floral 6-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add pink large floral 6-1⁄2×46-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.