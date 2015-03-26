Striking Hourglass Quilt

Assemble hourglass blocks from bright fabrics and float them atop a black background for a graphic wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Fleurish collection by Kanvas for Benartex .

Walk in the Park Color Option #1

Inspired by Walk in the Park from designer Weeks Ringle

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1 yard total assorted stripes (blocks)

3⁄8 yard black stripe (setting squares, border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

37" square batting

Finished quilt: 29" square

Finished block: 3-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted stripes, cut:

40--4-3⁄4" squares

From black stripe, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×29" border strips

2--2-1⁄2×25" border strips

9--4" setting squares

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Hourglass Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of 20 assorted stripe 4-3⁄4" squares.

2. Layer a marked stripe square atop an unmarked stripe 4-3⁄4" square. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each should be 4-3⁄8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 40 triangle-squares total.

100605803_d1_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, cut each triangle-square in half diagonally to make 80 triangles.

100605804_d2_600.jpg

4. Layer two matching triangles, aligning and pinning through center seams. Sew together to make an hourglass block (Diagram 3). Press seam open. The block should be 4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 40 hourglass blocks total.

100605805_d3_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out 40 hourglass blocks and the black stripe setting squares in seven horizontal rows.

100605806_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams open. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams open. The quilt center should be 25" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew black stripe 2-1⁄2×25" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add black stripe 2-1⁄2×29" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border. The quilt top should be 29" square.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.