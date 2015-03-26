Striking Hourglass Quilt
Assemble hourglass blocks from bright fabrics and float them atop a black background for a graphic wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Fleurish collection by Kanvas for Benartex.
Inspired by Walk in the Park from designer Weeks Ringle
Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke
Materials
- 1 yard total assorted stripes (blocks)
- 3⁄8 yard black stripe (setting squares, border)
- 3⁄8 yard binding fabric
- 1-1⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 37" square batting
Finished quilt: 29" square
Finished block: 3-1⁄2" square
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted stripes, cut:
- 40--4-3⁄4" squares
From black stripe, cut:
- 2--2-1⁄2×29" border strips
- 2--2-1⁄2×25" border strips
- 9--4" setting squares
From binding fabric, cut:
- 4--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
Assemble Hourglass Blocks
1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of 20 assorted stripe 4-3⁄4" squares.
2. Layer a marked stripe square atop an unmarked stripe 4-3⁄4" square. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each should be 4-3⁄8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 40 triangle-squares total.
3. Referring to Diagram 2, cut each triangle-square in half diagonally to make 80 triangles.
4. Layer two matching triangles, aligning and pinning through center seams. Sew together to make an hourglass block (Diagram 3). Press seam open. The block should be 4" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 40 hourglass blocks total.
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out 40 hourglass blocks and the black stripe setting squares in seven horizontal rows.
2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams open. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams open. The quilt center should be 25" square including seam allowances.
3. Sew black stripe 2-1⁄2×25" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add black stripe 2-1⁄2×29" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border. The quilt top should be 29" square.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding strips.