Straight Furrows Log Cabin

Log Cabin blocks composed of bright orange and aqua prints and solid gray form scrappy-looking stripes across this wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Special Delivery collection by Studio 8 for Quilting Treasures .

Inspired by Flower Box from designer Christine Stainbrook

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

1-1⁄4 yard total assorted aqua prints (blocks)

1-1⁄3 yards solid gray (blocks)

1-1⁄4 yard total assorted orange prints (blocks)

5⁄8 yard binding fabric (binding)

3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

57 ×69" batting

Finished quilt: 48-1⁄2 ×60-1⁄2"

Finished block: 12" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted aqua prints, cut:

10--2×12-1⁄2" strips

10--2×11" strips

10--2×9-1⁄2" strips

10--2×8" strips

10--2×6-1⁄2" strips

10--2×5" strips

10--3-1⁄2" squares

From solid gray, cut:

20--2×11" strips

20--2×9-1⁄2" strips

20--2×8" strips

20--2×6-1⁄2" strips

20--2×5" strips

20--2×3-1⁄2" strips

From assorted orange prints, cut:

10--2×12-1⁄2" strips

10--2×11" strips

10--2×9-1⁄2" strips

10--2×8" strips

10--2×6-1⁄2" strips

10--2×5" strips

10--3-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, join an assorted aqua 3-1⁄2" square and a solid gray 2×3-1⁄2" strip. Press seam toward solid gray.

100535493_d1_600.jpg

2. Add a solid gray 2×5" strip to left-hand edge of Step 1 unit (Diagram 2). Press seam toward just-added strip.

100535494_d2_600.jpg

3. Add an aqua print 2×5" strip to bottom edge of Step 2 unit (Diagram 3). Press as before.

100535495_d3_600.jpg

4. Sew an aqua print 2×6-1⁄2" strip to right-hand edge of Step 3 unit (Diagram 4). Press as before.

100535496_d4_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, continue adding strips in counterclockwise order to make an aqua Log Cabin block. Press all seams away from center. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100535497_d5_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 10 aqua Log Cabin blocks total.

7. Using assorted orange print strips and remaining solid gray strips, repeat steps 1–5 to make 10 orange Log Cabin blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together aqua and orange Log Cabin blocks in five horizontal rows, rotating blocks as shown. Press seams in opposite directions. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

100535498_qad_600.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.