Straight Furrows Log Cabin
Log Cabin blocks composed of bright orange and aqua prints and solid gray form scrappy-looking stripes across this wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Special Delivery collection by Studio 8 for Quilting Treasures.
Inspired by Flower Box from designer Christine Stainbrook
Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller
Materials
- 1-1⁄4 yard total assorted aqua prints (blocks)
- 1-1⁄3 yards solid gray (blocks)
- 1-1⁄4 yard total assorted orange prints (blocks)
- 5⁄8 yard binding fabric (binding)
- 3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric
- 57 ×69" batting
Finished quilt: 48-1⁄2 ×60-1⁄2"
Finished block: 12" square
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From assorted aqua prints, cut:
- 10--2×12-1⁄2" strips
- 10--2×11" strips
- 10--2×9-1⁄2" strips
- 10--2×8" strips
- 10--2×6-1⁄2" strips
- 10--2×5" strips
- 10--3-1⁄2" squares
From solid gray, cut:
- 20--2×11" strips
- 20--2×9-1⁄2" strips
- 20--2×8" strips
- 20--2×6-1⁄2" strips
- 20--2×5" strips
- 20--2×3-1⁄2" strips
From assorted orange prints, cut:
- 10--2×12-1⁄2" strips
- 10--2×11" strips
- 10--2×9-1⁄2" strips
- 10--2×8" strips
- 10--2×6-1⁄2" strips
- 10--2×5" strips
- 10--3-1⁄2" squares
From binding fabric, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
Assemble Blocks
1. Referring to Diagram 1, join an assorted aqua 3-1⁄2" square and a solid gray 2×3-1⁄2" strip. Press seam toward solid gray.
2. Add a solid gray 2×5" strip to left-hand edge of Step 1 unit (Diagram 2). Press seam toward just-added strip.
3. Add an aqua print 2×5" strip to bottom edge of Step 2 unit (Diagram 3). Press as before.
4. Sew an aqua print 2×6-1⁄2" strip to right-hand edge of Step 3 unit (Diagram 4). Press as before.
5. Referring to Diagram 5, continue adding strips in counterclockwise order to make an aqua Log Cabin block. Press all seams away from center. The block should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.
6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 10 aqua Log Cabin blocks total.
7. Using assorted orange print strips and remaining solid gray strips, repeat steps 1–5 to make 10 orange Log Cabin blocks total.
Assemble Quilt Top
Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together aqua and orange Log Cabin blocks in five horizontal rows, rotating blocks as shown. Press seams in opposite directions. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding strips.