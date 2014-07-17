Stars on Display

Frame star blocks with a neutral background and black sashing strips. The scrappy accordion border and a standout red paisley print add color without overwhelming the real stars of the quilt-the machine quilting and star blocks. Fabrics are from the Vintage Farmhouse collection by Kim Diehl for Henry Glass & Co . Quilting design in block centers is from Wasatch Quilting. Other quilting designs are courtesy of Handi Quilter .

Inspired by Happy Halloween from designer Lila Taylor Scott

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Machine Quilter: Vicki Hoth for Handi Quilter

Materials

3⁄4 yard total assorted cream prints (blocks)

1 yard total assorted prints (blocks, border 3)

1⁄3 yard orange print (blocks, sashing squares)

5⁄8 yard black print (sashing, binding)

1⁄4 yard green print (border 1)

3⁄4 yard red paisley (borders 2 and 4)

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

46×56" batting

Finished quilt: 37-1⁄2×47-1⁄2"

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows in each section.

From assorted prints, cut:

40--1-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" strips for border 3 (Set aside scraps for Cut and Assemble Blocks.)

From orange print, cut:

6--2×18" strips

12--2" sashing squares

From black print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

17--2×9-1⁄2" sashing strips

From green print, cut:

2--1-1⁄4×33-1⁄2" border 1 strips

2--1-1⁄4×24-1⁄2" border 1 strips

From red paisley, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×41-1⁄2" border 4 strips

2--3-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" border 4 strips

2--2×35" border 2 strips

2--1-3⁄4×27-1⁄2" border 2 strips

Make Templates

Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Be sure to transfer dots on patterns to templates, then to fabrics. The dots serve as matching points.

Cut and Assemble Blocks

The following instructions result in one block. Repeat cutting and assembly steps to make six blocks total.

From one assorted cream print, cut:

1--2×18" strip

4 of Pattern A

From one assorted print, cut:

1--3-1⁄2" square

4 each of patterns B and B reversed

1. Aligning long edges, sew together cream print 2×18" strip and an orange print 2×18" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seam toward cream print. Cut strip set into eight 2"-wide segments.

100547246_d1_600.jpg

2. Join two 2"-wide segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four Four-Patch units total.

100547247_d2_600.jpg

3. Aligning marked matching points, sew assorted print B and B reversed triangles to long edges of cream print A triangle to make a star point unit (Diagram 3). Press seams toward B triangles. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four star point units total.

100547248_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out Four-Patch units, star point units, and assorted print 3-1⁄2" square in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams open. Join rows to make a block. Press seams open. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100547249_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out orange print sashing squares, black print sashing strips, and blocks in seven horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing strips.

100547251_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing rows. The quilt center should be 23×33-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew green print 1-1⁄4×33-1⁄2" border 1 strips to long edges of quilt center. Add green print 1-1⁄4×24-1⁄2" border 1 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border 1. The quilt center now should be 24-1⁄2×35" including seam allowances.

2. Sew red paisley 2×35" border 2 strips to long edges of quilt center. Add red paisley 1-3⁄4×27-1⁄2" border 2 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border 2. The quilt center now should be 27-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Diagram 5, join 10 assorted print 1-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strips to make a strip set. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make four strip sets total. Cut strip sets into 14-2-1⁄2"-wide border segments.

100547250_d5_600.jpg

4. Cut and piece border segments to make:

2--2-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" border 3 strips

2--2-1⁄2×31-1⁄2" border 3 strips

5. Sew long border 3 strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short border 3 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border 2. The quilt center now should be 31-1⁄2×41-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

6. Sew red paisley 3-1⁄2×41-1⁄2" border 4 strips to long edges of quilt center. Add red paisley 3-1⁄2×37-1⁄2" border 4 strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border 4.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. HQ Studio Educator Vicki Hoth used classic feathers for much of the quilting: She filled each star with a star-shape feather design from Wasatch Quilting Designs, stitched a single continuous feather design in the second border, and quilted a meandering feathered vine in the fourth border (Quilting Diagram). In the third border she stitched in the ditch to emphasize the piano key design and nicely frame the skinny green line of the first border. Her continuous curve quilting in the blocks and sashing unified the quilt blocks.

3. Bind with black print binding strips.

100547252_quilting_600.jpg