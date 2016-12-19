Add some zing to spring with a high-contrast wall hanging. Piece the entire star-studded quilt from simple squares and rectangles. Scrappy sashing pops against the mottled blue background.

Designer: Jan Ragaller

Materials

3⁄4 yard mottled light blue (blocks)

3⁄8 yard total assorted blue prints (blocks, sashing)

3⁄8 yard total assorted red and pink prints (blocks, sashing)

3⁄8 yard total assorted green prints (blocks, sashing)

1⁄4 yard dark blue tone-on-tone (inner border)

7⁄8 yard multicolor print (outer border, binding)

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

44" square batting

Finished quilt: 35-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 8" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From mottled light blue, cut:

36--3-1⁄2" squares

72--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

From assorted blue prints, cut:

24--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

12--1-1⁄2" squares

From assorted red and pink prints, cut:

24--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

12--1-1⁄2" squares

From assorted green prints, cut:

24--1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles

12--1-1⁄2" squares

From remaining assorted blue, red, pink, and green prints, cut:

208--1-1⁄2" squares for sashing

From dark blue tone-on-tone, cut:

2--1×29-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1×28-1⁄2" inner border strips

From multicolor print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

2--3-1⁄2 ×35-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2 ×29-1⁄2" outer border strips

Assemble Blocks

1. To make a blue star block, gather four 3-1⁄2" squares and eight 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles in mottled light blue, and four 1-1⁄2" squares and eight 1-1⁄2 ×2-1⁄2" rectangles in assorted blue prints.

2. Sew together assorted blue print 1-1⁄2" squares in pairs (Diagram 1). Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Diagram 2 layer a mottled light blue rectangle atop an assorted blue print rectangle. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of mottled blue rectangle. (Diagonal line begins at lower right-hand corner of mottled light blue rectangle and extends to upper left-hand corner of underlying blue print rectangle.) Sew on drawn line; trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press rectangles open, pressing seam toward blue print, to make unit A (Diagram 2). The unit should be 1-1⁄2 ×301⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four total of unit A.

4. Referring to Diagram 3, layer a mottled light blue rectangle atop an assorted blue print rectangle. Draw a line from lower left-hand corner of mottled light blue rectangle to upper right-hand corner of underlying blue print rectangle. Sew, trim, and press as before to make unit B. The unit should be 1-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four total of unit B.

5. Sew together one each of units A and B to make a star point unit (Diagram 4). Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four star point units total.

6. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out Four-Patch unit, star point units, and mottled light blue 3-1⁄2" squares in three rows. Join pieces in each row; press seams toward squares and Four-Patch unit. Join rows to make a blue star block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7. Repeat steps 1–6 to make three blue star blocks total.

8. Using red and pink prints instead of blue prints, repeat steps 1-6 to make three red-and-pink star blocks.

9. Using green print pieces instead of blue prints, repeat steps 1–6 to make three green star blocks.

Assemble Sashing

1. Sew together eight assorted print 1-1⁄2" squares to make a short pieced sashing strip (Diagram 6). Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 1-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 short pieced sashing strips total.

2. In the same manner, join 28 assorted print 1-1⁄2" squares to make a long pieced sashing strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 1-1⁄2 ×28-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four long pieced sashing strips total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and pieced sashing strips in seven rows. Join pieces in each block row. Press seams toward blocks. Join block rows and long pieced sashing strips to make quilt center. Press seams toward block rows. The quilt center should be 28-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

2. Sew dark blue tone-on-tone 1×28-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Join dark blue tone-on-tone 1×29-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Sew short multicolor print outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Join long multicolor print outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Cindy Tolliver machine-quilted swirls and spirals across the quilt top.

3. Bind with multicolor print binding strips.

101605173_600.jpg

100527974_d1_600.jpg

100527975_d2_600.jpg

100527976_d3_600.jpg

100527977_d4_600.jpg

100527978_d5_600.jpg

100527979_d6_600.jpg