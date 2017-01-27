Star of the Show

Combine florals and tone-on-tones in muted, rich colors for this wall quilt. The large star became the focus when she framed it with a dark inner border and a large floral outer border. Fabrics are from the Japanese Garden collection by Maywood Studio .

Inspired by Star Bursts from designer Sandra Clemons

Quilt Tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄4 yard total assorted red prints (block)

1⁄4 yard total assorted blue prints (block)

2⁄3 yard yellow print (blocks, inner border)

1⁄4 yard each of dark blue speckle, green print, mustard print, white floral, white orange peel, red tone-on-tone, light blue print, and dark blue floral (block)

1⁄4 yard dark blue tone-on-tone (middle border)

5⁄8 yard multicolor floral (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3 yards backing fabric

53" square batting

Acrylic ruler with 45° angle marking

Finished quilt: 44-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 32" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted red prints, cut:

8--2-7⁄8" squares (four matching pairs)

8--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 triangles total (four sets of four matching triangles)

From assorted blue prints, cut:

8--2-7⁄8" squares (four matching pairs)

8--2-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 triangles total (four sets of four matching triangles)

From yellow print, cut:

4--8-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 large triangles total

4--5-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 16 small triangles total

16--2-1⁄2" squares

2--1-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" strips for inner border

2--1-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" strips for inner border

From each dark blue speckle, green print, mustard print, white floral, white orange peel, red tone-on-tone, light blue print, and dark blue floral, cut:

4--1-1⁄2×42" strips

From dark blue tone-on-tone, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" strips for middle border

2--1-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" strips for middle border

From multicolor floral, cut:

4--4-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" strips

Assemble Star Units

1. Use a pencil or white dressmaker's pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted red print 2-7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked red print square atop an assorted blue print 2-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line and press open to make two triangle-squares. Each should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching triangle-squares total.

100580132_d1_600.jpg

3. Sew together triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 2). Join pairs to make a pinwheel unit. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580133_d2_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, join a blue triangle that matches the Step 2 blue squares and a yellow print small triangle. Add a red triangle that matches the Step 2 red squares to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 4-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four matching Flying Geese units total.

100580134_d3_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out four yellow print 2-1⁄2" squares, Flying Geese units, and pinwheel unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a star unit. The unit should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580135_d4_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 2–5 to make four star units total.

Assemble A and B Segments

1. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together one 1-1⁄2×42" strip in dark blue speckle, green print, mustard print, white floral, white orange peel, red tone-on-tone, light blue print, and dark blue floral to make a strip set. Repeat to make four strip sets total.

100580136_d5_600.jpg

2. Using an acrylic ruler, cut one end of a strip set at a 45° angle, trimming from top left-hand corner to the bottom edge (Diagram 6). Measuring parallel to just-trimmed edge, cut strip set into three 6"-wide A segments. Repeat with a second strip set to cut four A segments total.

100580137_d6_600.jpg

3. Cut one end of a remaining strip set in the opposite direction, trimming from bottom left-hand corner to the top edge (Diagram 7). Measuring parallel to just-trimmed edge, cut strip set into three 6"-wide B segments. Repeat with remaining strip set to cut four B segments total.

100580138_d7_600.jpg

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 8, mark a dot on a top dark blue print corner of each A and B segment and on one corner of each star unit where the 1⁄4" seam allowances will intersect.

100580139_d8_600.jpg

2. Pin together an A and B segment, aligning and pinning through marked dots (Diagram 9). Join segments, beginning at bottom edge and stopping at marked dots, to make a diamond pair; do not sew into the 1⁄4" seam allowance at top corner. Press seam open. Repeat to make four diamond pairs total.

100580140_d9_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 10, set a star unit into a diamond pair. Add a yellow print large triangle to each long edge of diamond pair to make a block unit. The block unit should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four block units total.

100580141_d10_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join block units in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make quilt center; press seam in one direction. The quilt center should be 32-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580142_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew yellow print 1-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add yellow print 1-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Sew dark blue tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×34-1⁄2" middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add dark blue tone-on-tone 1-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

4. Cut and piece multicolor floral 4-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--4-1⁄2×44-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" outer border strips

5. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.