Star Burst Wall Hanging

This bright quilt, perfect as a table topper or wall hanging, features a blazing star of fiery red, yellows, and orange batiks. The star shines against a pale green background.

Materials

5⁄8 yard green-and-orange batik (blocks, border)

1⁄2 yard dark orange batik (star block)

1-3⁄4 yards pale green batik (blocks, border)

1⁄3 yard green batik (quilt center, border)

1⁄3 yard red batik (blocks, border)

5⁄8 yard light orange batik (Double Four-Patch blocks, binding)

3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

57" square batting

Finished quilt: 48-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: star, 24" square; Double Four-Patch, 8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From green-and-orange batik, cut:

1--6-1⁄2" square

16--4-1⁄2" squares

4--3-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 B triangles total

From dark orange batik, cut:

1--7-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 A triangles total

4--6-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 B triangles total

4--3-1⁄2" squares

From pale green batik, cut:

1--4-1⁄2x22" strip

4--2-1⁄2x42" strips

1--13-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 A triangles total

2--2-1⁄2x12" strips

8--4-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" rectangles

12--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 24 B triangles total

24--4-1⁄2" squares

From green batik, cut:

3--9-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 A triangles total

From red batik, cut:

2--2-1⁄2x42" strips

1--2-1⁄2x22" strip

1--2-1⁄2x12" strip

From light orange batik, cut:

7--2-1⁄2x42" strips

Assemble Flying Geese Units

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew a green-and-orange batik B triangle to one short edge of a dark orange batik A triangle. Press seam toward B triangle. Add a second green-and-orange batik B triangle to remaining short edge of A triangle to make a small Flying Geese unit. Press as before. The unit should be 6-1⁄2x3-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four small Flying Geese units total.

star-burstlg_3A.jpg

2. Using pale green batik B triangles and green batik A triangles, repeat Step 1 to make 12 medium Flying Geese units total (Diagram 2). Each unit should be 8-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

star-burstlg_3B.jpg

3. Using dark orange batik B triangles and pale green batik A triangles, repeat Step 1 to make four large Flying Geese units total (Diagram 3). Each unit should be 12-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

star-burstlg_3C.jpg

Assemble Star Block

1. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together red batik 2-1⁄2x22" strip and pale green batik 4-1⁄2x22" strip to make strip set A. Press seam toward pale green batik. Cut strip set into eight 2-1⁄2"-wide A segments.

star-burstlg_4A.jpg

2. Join two pale green batik 2-1⁄2x12" strips and red batik 2-1⁄2x12" strip to make strip set B (Diagram 5). Press as before. Cut strip set into four 2-1⁄2"-wide B segments.

star-burstlg_4B.jpg

3. Sew together two A segments and one B segment to make a corner unit (Diagram 6). Press seams toward A segments. The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four corner units total.

star-burstlg_4C.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 7, sew together four dark orange batik 3-1⁄2" squares, four small Flying Geese units, and green-and-orange batik 6-1⁄2" square in three rows. Press seams away from Flying Geese units. Join rows to make block center; press seams toward middle row. The block center should be 12-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

star-burstlg_4D.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together four corner units, four large Flying Geese units, and block center in three rows. Press seams toward Flying Geese units. Join rows to make a star block; press seams away from middle row. The block should be 24-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

star-burstlg_4E.jpg

Assemble Double Four-Patch Blocks

1. Sew together a red batik 2-1⁄2x42" strip and a pale green batik 2-1⁄2x42" strip to make strip set C (Diagram 9). Press seam toward pale green batik. Repeat to make a second strip set C. Cut strip sets into twenty-four 2-1⁄2"-wide C segments.

star-burstlg_5A.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 10, join two C segments to make a red Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 red Four-Patch units total. (Set aside four Four-Patch units for border.)

star-burstlg_5B.jpg

3. Join a light orange batik 2-1⁄2x42" strip and a pale green batik 2-1⁄2x42" strip to make strip set D (Diagram 11). Press seam toward pale green batik. Repeat to make a second strip set D. Cut strip sets into thirty-two 2-1⁄2"-wide D segments.

star-burstlg_5C.jpg

4. Sew together two D segments to make an orange Four-Patch unit (Diagram 12). Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 orange Four-Patch units total.

star-burstlg_5D.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 13, sew together two red Four-Patch units and two green-and-orange batik 4-1⁄2" squares in pairs. Press seams toward squares. Join pairs to make a red Double Four-Patch block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four red Double Four-Patch blocks total.

star-burstlg_5E.jpg

6. Referring to Diagram 14, sew together two orange Four-Patch units and two pale green batik 4-1⁄2" squares in pairs. Press seams toward squares. Join pairs to make an orange Double Four-Patch block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight orange Double Four-Patch blocks total.

star-burstlg_5F.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out two orange Double Nine-Patch blocks and two medium Flying Geese units in a row. First join Flying Geese units to make a Flying Geese pair. Press seam in one direction. Then join Double Nine-Patch blocks to the Flying Geese pair to make a side unit. Press seams toward Flying Geese pair. The side unit should be 8-1⁄2x24-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four side units total.

star-burstlg_6_0.jpg

2. Lay out red Double Four-Patch blocks, side units, and star block in three horizontal rows (Quilt Assembly Diagram; note rotation of Double Four-Patch blocks and side units). Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward side units. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward middle row. The quilt center should be 40-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Border

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out two pale green batik 4-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" rectangles, two green-and-orange batik 4-1⁄2" squares, two pale green batik 4-1⁄2" squares, and one medium Flying Geese unit in a row. Join pieces to make a border unit. Press seams toward pale green batik pieces. The unit should be 4-1⁄2x40-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four border units total.

2. Sew border units to opposite edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams toward border units. Join red Four-Patch units to ends of remaining border units to make two long border strips. Add long border strips to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border strips.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Birgit Schüller machine-quilted swirl patterns in the star block center and in the red, light orange, and dark orange batik pieces (Quilting Diagram). She stitched a combination of feather designs and diagonal lines in the green batik triangles and pale green batik background areas, and she added a flower motif in each green-and-orange batik 4-1⁄2" square.

star-burstlg_8.jpg

3. Bind with remaining light orange batik 2-1⁄2x42" strips.