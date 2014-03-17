Star Bright Wall Quilt

Punch up the color palette with a variety of fiery batiks. A shimmering star in the middle radiates red, yellow, and orange. Fabrics are from the Java Origins, Batik Blenders, and Shibori collections, all by Avlyn Creations .

Inspired by Red, White, and Oooh from designers Kelli Kramer and Jo Kramer of Jo's Country Junction

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

5⁄8 yard orange batik (block, border Nos. 1 and 3)

1⁄3 yard yellow batik (block)

1⁄2 yard blue diamond batik (block, border Nos. 1 and 2)

1--18 ×21" (fat quarter) piece each of purple batik and blue batik (block)

1--1⁄2 yard each of black batik (block) and red batik (border No. 1)

3⁄4 yard black circle batik (border Nos. 3 and 4)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

47" square batting

Finished quilt: 38-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 16" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From orange batik, cut:

2--4-7⁄8" squares

30--2-7⁄8" squares

16--2-1⁄2" squares

From yellow batik, cut:

6--4-7⁄8" squares

From blue diamond batik, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×28-1⁄2" strips for border No. 2

2--2-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2" strips for border No. 2

20--2-1⁄2" squares

From purple batik, cut:

2--4-7⁄8" squares

From blue batik, cut:

4--4-7⁄8" squares

From black batik, cut:

12--4-7⁄8" squares

From red batik, cut:

10--4-7⁄8" squares

From black circle batik, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" strips for border No. 4

2--3-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" strips for border No. 4

30--2-7⁄8" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Center Block

1. Gather two orange batik 4-7⁄8" squares and six orange batik 2-1⁄2" squares, six yellow batik 4-7⁄8" squares, 10 blue diamond batik 2-1⁄2" squares, two purple batik 4-7⁄8" squares, four blue batik 4-7⁄8" squares, and two black batik 4-7⁄8" squares.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on the wrong side of orange batik 4-7⁄8" squares and 2-1⁄2" squares, yellow batik 4-7⁄8" squares, and blue diamond batik 2-1⁄2" squares.

3. Layer a marked orange batik 4-7⁄8" square atop a purple batik 4-7⁄8" square. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam toward purple batik, to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

100535533_d1_600.jpg

4. Align a marked blue diamond batik 2-1⁄2" square with orange batik corner of a Step 3 triangle-square (Diagram 2). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press attached triangle open to make a center block segment. The segment should still be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four center block segments total.

100535534_d2_600.jpg

5. Repeat Step 3 with four yellow batik 4-7⁄8" squares and four blue batik 4-7⁄8" squares to make eight triangle-squares.

6. Repeat Step 4, aligning blue diamond batik 2-1⁄2" squares with the yellow batik corners of four Step 5 triangle-squares to make four center block segments.

7. Repeat Step 4, aligning orange batik 2-1⁄2" squares with the yellow batik corners of the remaining Step 5 triangle-squares to make four center block segments.

8. Repeat Step 3 with two yellow batik 4-7⁄8" squares and two black batik 4-7⁄8" squares to make four triangle-squares.

9. Repeat Step 4, aligning blue diamond batik 2-1⁄2" squares with the black batik corners of the Step 8 triangle-squares to make two center block segments.

10. Repeat Step 4, aligning orange batik 2-1⁄2" squares with the black batik corners of the Step 8 triangle-squares to make two center block segments.

11. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together center block segments in four horizontal rows. Press seams open. Join rows to make center block; press in one direction. The block should be 16-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100535536_d3_600.jpg

Assemble and Add Border No. 1

1. Mark a diagonal line on red batik 4-7⁄8" squares, 10 blue diamond batik 2-1⁄2" squares, and 10 orange batik 2-1⁄2" squares.

2. Referring to Assemble Center Block, Step 3, use marked red batik and black batik 4-7⁄8" squares to make 20 triangle-squares. The triangle-squares should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Referring to Assemble Center Block, Step 4, align marked blue diamond 2-1⁄2" squares with the black batik corners of 10 Step 2 triangle-squares to make 10 border No. 1 blue units (Diagram 4).

100535537_d4_600.jpg

4. Referring to Assemble Center Block, Step 4, align marked orange batik 2-1⁄2" squares with the black batik corners of the remaining Step 2 triangle-squares to make 10 border No. 1 orange units (Diagram 5).

100535538_d5_600.jpg

5. Sew together two border No. 1 blue units and two border No. 1 orange units (Quilt Assembly Diagram) to make a short border No. 1 strip. The border strip should measure 4-1⁄2×16-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border No. 1 strip.

100535539_qad_600_0.jpg

6. Sew together three border No. 1 blue units and three border No. 1 orange units to make a long border No. 1 strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). The border strip should measure 4-1⁄2×24-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border No. 1 strip.

7. Sew short border No. 1 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border No. 1 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border. The quilt center should be 24-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Border Nos. 2–4

1. Sew blue diamond batik 2-1⁄2×24-1⁄2" border No. 2 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add blue diamond batik 2-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" border No. 2 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 2. The quilt center now should be 28-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

2. Make a diagonal line on orange batik 2-7⁄8" squares.

3. Referring to Assemble Center Block, Step 3, use marked orange batik and black circle batik 2-7⁄8" squares to make 60 small triangle-squares (Diagram 6). The triangle-squares should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100535535_d6_600.jpg

4. Sew together 14 small triangle-squares to make a short border No. 3 strip (note the orientation of triangle-squares). Press seams open. The strip should be 2-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border No. 3 strip.

5. Join 16 small triangle-squares to make a long border No. 3 strip (note the orientation of triangle-squares). Press seams open. The strip should be 2-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border No. 3 strip.

6. Sew short border No. 3 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border No. 3 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 2. The quilt center should be 32-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

7. Sew black circle batik 3-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" border No. 4 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add black circle batik 3-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" border No. 4 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border No. 4. The quilt center should be 38-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.