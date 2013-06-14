Stained Glass Wall Hanging

Designer: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard blue print (blocks)

1⁄3 yard yellow print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard green print (blocks)

1⁄3 yard red print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard solid black (blocks)

5⁄8 yard dark red print (inner border, binding)

2⁄3 yard multicolor print (outer border)

1-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

42" square batting

Finished quilt: 34" square

Finished blocks: 8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for the patterns.

From blue print, cut:

12 of Pattern A

8 of Pattern B

From yellow print, cut:

8 each of patterns A and B

From green print, cut:

8 of Pattern A

12 of Pattern B

From red print, cut:

8 each of patterns A and B

From solid black, cut:

36 of Pattern C

From dark red print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

2--1-1⁄4x26" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄4x24-1⁄2" inner border strips

From multicolor print, cut:

2--4-1⁄2x34" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2x26" outer border strips

Assemble Blocks

Click on "Download this Project" above for instructions on how to use the specified pieces in each step below to assemble blocks A, B, and C.

1. Referring to Diagram 1, use three blue print A pieces, one yellow print A piece, three green print B pieces, one red print B piece, and four solid black C pieces to make Block A. Repeat to make four A blocks total.

stained-glasslg_3A.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, use two green print A pieces, two red print A pieces, two blue print B pieces, two yellow print B pieces, and four solid black C pieces to make Block B. Repeat to make four B blocks total.

stained-glasslg_3B.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, use four yellow print A pieces, four red print B pieces, and four solid black C pieces to make Block C.

stained-glasslg_3C.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks A, B, and C in three horizontal rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction.

stained-glasslg_4.jpg

2. Join rows to complete quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 24-1⁄2" square with seam allowances.

3. Sew dark red print short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

4. Sew multicolor print short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.