Squeeze of Lime

Solid black setting and corner triangles bring drama to a quilt center of light and medium prints. The teal inner border and a standout lime print add a fresh feeling to this wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Birch Farm collection by Joel Dewberry for FreeSpirit Fabrics .

Inspired by Ladies in Red from designer Annette Plog

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Choose Fabrics

Although each block is made from just two fabrics, designer Laura Boehnke's wall hanging has visual complexity because she interspersed medium-value prints among the lights and the darks. To get the same effect, substitute medium prints for select lights and darks.

Materials

18--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) or 9-1⁄4-yard pieces assorted light prints (blocks)

18--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) or 9-1⁄4-yard pieces assorted dark prints (blocks)

5⁄8 yard solid black (setting and corner triangles)

1⁄4 yard teal print (inner border)

2⁄3 yard gray print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

51×61" batting

Finished quilt: 42-1⁄4×52-7⁄8"

Finished block: 7-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted light prints, cut 18 sets of:

1--6-7⁄8" square

5--2-3⁄8" squares

From assorted dark prints, cut 18 sets of:

1--6-7⁄8" square

5--2-3⁄8" squares

From solid black, cut:

3--11-7⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 12 setting triangles total (you will have 2 left over)

2--6-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From teal print, cut:

4--1-1⁄2×42" strips for inner border

From gray print, cut:

5--4×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather a set (one 6-7⁄8" square and five 2-3⁄8" squares) of light print pieces and a set of dark print pieces.

2. Use a pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of each light print 6-7⁄8" and 2-3⁄8" square.

3. Layer a marked light print 2-3⁄8" square atop a dark print 2-3⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two small triangle-squares. Each small triangle-square should be 2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 10 small triangle-squares total. (You will use nine of them.)

100605087_d1_600.jpg

4. Using a marked light print 6-7⁄8" square and a dark print 67⁄8" square, repeat Step 3 to make two large triangle-squares (Diagram 2). (You will use one of them.) Each large triangle-square should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100605088_d2_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out nine small triangle-squares around light half of a large triangle-square. Sew together small triangle-squares in two rows. Sew short pieced row to large triangle-square. Add long pieced row to make a block. The block should be 8" square including seam allowances.

100605089_d3_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 18 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out 18 blocks and solid black setting triangles in six diagonal rows.

100605090_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add black print corner triangles to complete quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece teal print 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2×43-7⁄8" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×35-1⁄4" inner border strips

2. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece gray print 4×42" strips to make:

2--4×45-7⁄8" outer border strips

2--4×42-1⁄4" outer border strips

4. Sew long outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.