Spring Garden Wall Hanging

Inspired by S'mores from designer Jo Morton

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard solid white (sashing, inner border)

1 yard blue floral (outer border, binding)

3-1⁄8-yard pieces assorted white prints (blocks, setting and corner triangles)

7⁄8 yards total assorted 1930s prints in yellow, lavender, green, orange, blue, and pink (blocks, setting and corner triangles)

1-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

40" square batting

Finished quilt: 31-3⁄4" square

Finished blocks: 4" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows in each section.

From solid white, cut:

3--1-1⁄2x42" strips for sashing

2--1-1⁄2x23-3⁄4" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2x21-3⁄4" inner border strips

18--1-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

From blue floral, cut:

4--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

2--4-1⁄2x31-3⁄4" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2x23-3⁄4" outer border strips

Assemble Blocks

The instructions that follow result in one Square-in-a-Square block. Repeat cutting and assembly steps to make 13 Square-in-a-Square blocks total.

From one white print, cut:

2--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 small triangles total

From one 1930s print, cut:

1--2-1⁄2" square

From a second 1930s print, cut:

2--3" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 large triangles total

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew white print small triangles to opposite edges of 1930s print 2-1⁄2" square. Press seams toward triangles. Join remaining white print small triangles to remaining edges to make a small Square-in-a-Square unit. Press seams toward triangles. Trim unit to 3-1⁄4" square including seam allowances.

spring-gardenlg_3A.jpg

2. Join 1930s print large triangles to opposite edges of small Square-in-a-Square unit (Diagram 2). Add remaining 1930s print large triangles to remaining edges to make a Square-in-a-Square block. Press all seams toward large triangles. Trim block to 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

spring-gardenlg_3B.jpg

Cut and Assemble Flying Geese Units

From assorted white prints, cut:

8--2-1⁄4" squares (2 sets of 4 matching squares)

From assorted 1930s prints, cut:

2--4" squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print 2-1⁄4" square.

2. Gather a set of marked white print 2-1⁄4" squares and a 1930s print 4" square.

3. Referring to Diagram 3, align two marked white print squares with opposite corners of 1930s print 4" square. Sew a scant 1⁄4" from drawn lines on both sides of lines. Cut apart on drawn lines to make two triangle units (Diagram 4). Press seams toward white print triangles.

spring-gardenlg_4A.jpg

spring-gardenlg_4B.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 5, align a marked white print square with 1930s print corner of a triangle unit. Sew a scant 1⁄4" from each side of drawn line; cut apart on drawn line (Diagram 6). Press seams toward white print triangles to make two Flying Geese units. Each unit should be 3-1⁄4x1-7⁄8" including seam allowances. Repeat with remaining marked white print square and remaining triangle unit to make two additional Flying Geese units for four total.

spring-gardenlg_4C.jpg

spring-gardenlg_4D.jpg

5. Repeat steps 2–4 to make eight Flying Geese units total.

Cut and Assemble Pieced Setting Triangles

From assorted 1930s prints, cut 4 sets of:

1--3" square, cutting it in half diagonally for 2 large triangles total

2--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 small triangles total

1. Gather two Flying Geese units and a 1930s print set of two large triangles and four small triangles.

2. Sew small triangles to short edges of the Flying Geese unit (Diagram 7). Press seams toward triangles. Add a large triangle to bottom edge of Flying Geese unit to make a pieced setting triangle. Press seam toward large triangle. Repeat to make a second pieced setting triangle.

spring-gardenlg_5.jpg

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make eight pieced setting triangles total.

Cut and Assemble Pieced Corner Triangles

From assorted white prints, cut:

2--2-1⁄4" squares

From assorted 1930s prints, cut:

4--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 small triangles total

2--2-1⁄4" squares

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print 2-1⁄4" square.

2. Layer a marked white print square atop a 1930s print 2-1⁄4" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 8). Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seam away from white print, to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 1-7⁄8" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

spring-gardenlg_6A.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 9, sew two matching 1930s print small triangles to white print edges of a triangle-square to make a pieced corner triangle. Press seams toward 1930s print. Repeat to make four pieced corner triangles total.

spring-gardenlg_6B.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Cut solid white 1-1⁄2x42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2x26-1⁄2" sashing strips

2--1-1⁄2x16-1⁄2" sashing strips

2--1-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" sashing strips

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, setting triangles, solid white 1-1⁄2x4-1⁄2" sashing rectangles, and solid white sashing strips in 11 diagonal rows.

spring-gardenlg_7.jpg

3. Sew together pieces in each block row. Press seams toward sashing rectangles. Join block rows and sashing strips; press seams toward sashing strips. Add corner triangles; press seams away from corner triangles. Trim corners of sashing strips even with edges of setting and corner triangles to complete quilt center.

Add Borders

1. Sew solid white 1-1⁄2x21-3⁄4" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add solid white 1-1⁄2x23-3⁄4" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

2. Sew blue floral 4-1⁄2x23-3⁄4" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add blue floral 4-1⁄2x31-3⁄4" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.