Spring Bird Appliqué

Make a springtime scene using the Hopscotch and Tokyo Basics collections from Red Rooster Fabrics. Create a wall hanging in no time using fusible appliqué to assemble the bird, tree, and pear motifs and fussy-cutting the flower pieces.

Inspired by "Perfectly Perched" from designer Lynda Hall of Primitives by Lynda

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

18x22" piece (fat quarter) red bird print (quilt center, border, binding)

1/2 yard light green print (appliqué foundation, binding)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) dark green print (tree appliqué)

Scrap of blue print (bird appliqué)

Scrap of pink print (wing appliqué)

18x22" piece (fat quarter) mottled yellow (pear appliqués, border, binding)

Scraps of assorted green prints (leaf appliqués)

Scraps of red prints (flower appliqués)

1/8 yard red-and-yellow stripe (border)

Lightweight fusible web

Embroidery thread: brown

3/4 yard backing fabric

26x35" batting

Finished quilt: 28-1/2x19-1/4"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" for patterns.

To use fusible web for appliquéing pieces, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1/2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1/4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From red bird print, cut:

2--2-1/2x18" binding strips

1--5-1/2" square

8--2-5/8" squares

From light green print, cut:

1--28-1/2x15-3/4" foundation rectangle

2--2-1/2x18" binding strips

From dark green print, cut:

1 of Pattern A

From blue print, cut:

1 of Pattern B

From pink print, cut:

1 of Pattern C

From mottled yellow, cut:

2--2-1/2x18" binding strips

8--2-5/8" squares

4 of Pattern D

From assorted green prints, cut:

2 of Pattern E

6 of Pattern F

From red prints, fussy-cut:

2 of Pattern G

1 each of patterns H and I

From red-and-yellow stripe, cut:

1--2-1/4x28-1/2" border strip

Assemble and Appliqué Quilt Center

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of red bird print 5-1/2" square. Align marked square with upper left-hand corner of light green print foundation rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line. Trim excess fabric, leaving 1/4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle to make quilt center. The quilt center still should be 28-1/2x15-3/4" including seam allowances.

img_springbirdlg_3-1.jpg

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, arrange appliqué pieces on quilt center. Fuse in place.

img_springbirdlg_3-2_0.jpg

3. Using contrasting threads, machine-blanket-stitch around each piece.

4. Referring to photo, use brown embroidery thread to stem-stitch a stem for each pear and leaf appliqué. To stem-stitch, pull needle up at A (Stem Stitch Diagram). Insert needle back into fabric at B, about 1/4" away from A. Holding floss out of the way, bring needle back up at C and pull floss through so it lies flat against fabric. Distances between points A, B, and C should be equal. Pull gently and with equal tautness after each stitch.

img_springbirdlg_3-3.jpg

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each mottled yellow 2-5/8" square.

2. Layer a marked mottled yellow 2-5/8" square atop a red bird print 2-5/8" square. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 2).

img_springbirdlg_4.jpg

3. Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units (Diagram 2). Open triangle units and press seams toward red bird print to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1/4" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 16 triangle-squares total.

5. Sew together triangle-squares in a row to make a pieced border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. The pieced border strip should be 2-1/4x28-1/2" including seam allowances. Sew pieced border strip to top edge of quilt center. Press seam toward quilt center.

6. Join red-and-yellow stripe border strip to bottom edge of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seam toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.