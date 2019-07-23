Spooky Halloween Sampler

Three different blocks in a variety of Halloween prints make up a frightful wall quilt. Fabrics are from the Hallo-Harvest and Grunge collections by BasicGrey for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by: Autumn Picnic from designer Denise Russell of Pieced Brain Designs

Quilt tester: Martha Gamm

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄8 yard each cream-and-orange polka dot, green skull print, green spider print, cream print, orange polka dot, and black polka dot (blocks)

1⁄4 yard each black star print, black spiderweb print, orange spiderweb print, orange skull print, cream-and-black polka dot, and light green spiderweb print (blocks)

3⁄8 yard cream skull print (blocks)

4" square dark green spiderweb print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard black tone-on-tone (border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

27⁄8 yards backing fabric

51"-square batting

Finished quilt: 42- 1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 12" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From cream-and-orange polka dot, cut:

8--3- 7⁄8" squares

From black star print, cut:

2--7 -1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 triangles total

4--3 -7⁄8" squares

From black spiderweb print, cut:

2--7 -1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 triangles total

4--3- 7⁄8" squares

From orange spiderweb print, cut:

4--6 -7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 triangles total

From orange skull print, cut:

4--6 -7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 triangles total

From green skull print, cut:

16--2- 1⁄2" squares

From cream-and-black polka dot, cut:

16--2 -1⁄2×4 -1⁄2" rectangles

From green spider print, cut:

4--4 -1⁄2" squares

From light green spiderweb print, cut:

16--2 -1⁄2" squares

From cream skull print, cut:

16--2- 1⁄2×8 -1⁄2" rectangles

From cream print, cut:

2--3 -7⁄8" squares

1--3 -1⁄2" square

2--2- 3⁄4" squares

From orange polka dot, cut:

2--3- 7⁄8" squares

1--3 -1⁄2×6 -1⁄2" rectangle

1--3- 1⁄2" square

From dark green spiderweb print, cut:

1--3 -1⁄2" square

From black polka dot, cut:

2--2×12 -1⁄2" rectangles

2--2×9- 1⁄2" rectangles

From black tone-on-tone, cut:

4--3 -1⁄2×42" strips for border

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2 -1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Block A

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream-and-orange polka dot 3- 7⁄8" square.

2. Layer a marked cream-and-orange polka dot square atop a black star print 3 -7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line; press open to make two black star triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight black star triangle-squares total.

7001898-11002-d1opt.jpg

3. Using remaining marked cream-and-orange polka dot squares and black spiderweb print 3 -7⁄8" squares, repeat Step 2 to make eight black spiderweb triangle-squares.

4. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together four black star triangle-squares in pairs. Join pairs to make a black star Pinwheel unit. The unit should be 6- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second black star Pinwheel unit.

7001898-11002-d3opt.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4 using black spiderweb triangle-squares to make two black spiderweb Pinwheel units.

6. Sew black star print triangles to opposite edges of a black star Pinwheel unit (Diagram 3). Add black star print triangles to remaining edges.

7001898-11002-d4opt.jpg

7. Sew orange spiderweb print triangles to opposite edges of Step 6 unit (Diagram 4). Add orange spiderweb print triangles to remaining edges to make orange spiderweb Block A. The block should be 12- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7001898-11002-d5opt.jpg

8. Repeat steps 6 and 7 to make a second orange spiderweb Block A.

9. Repeat steps 6 and 7 with black spiderweb Pinwheel units, black spiderweb triangles, and orange skull triangles to make two orange skull A blocks.

Assemble Block B

1. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out four green skull print 2- 1⁄2" squares, four cream-and-black polka dot print 2 -1⁄2×4 -1⁄2" rectangles, and one green spider print 4- 1⁄2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a center unit. The unit should be 8- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four center units total.

7001898-11002-d6opt.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out four light green spiderweb print 2- 1⁄2" squares, four cream skull print 2- 1⁄2×8- 1⁄2" rectangles, and one center unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make Block B. The block should be 12- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four B blocks total.

7001898-11002-d7opt.jpg

Assemble Block C

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each cream print 3 -7⁄8" square and cream print 2 -3⁄4" square.

2. Using marked cream print 3 -7⁄8" squares and orange polka dot 3 -7⁄8" squares, repeat Assemble Block A, Step 2, to make four orange triangle-squares total.

3. Align a marked cream print 2 -3⁄4" square with one corner of dark green spiderweb print 3- 1⁄2" square (Diagram 7; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim excess fabric, leaving a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. Add remaining marked cream print 2- 3⁄4" square to opposite corner of dark green square to make a stem unit. The unit should be 3 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7001898-11002-d9opt.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 8, lay out orange triangle-squares, cream print 3 -1⁄2" square, orange polka dot 3 -1⁄2×6 -1⁄2" rectangle, orange polka dot 3 -1⁄2" square, and stem unit in three rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a leaf unit. The unit should be 9- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7001898-11002-d10opt.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 9, sew black polka dot 2×9- 1⁄2" rectangles to opposite edges of leaf unit. Join black polka dot 2×12 -1⁄2" rectangles to remaining edges to make Block C. The block should be 12 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7001898-11002-d11opt.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

7001898-11002-qadopt.jpg

2. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Piece and cut black tone-on-tone 3- 1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--3- 1⁄2×42 -1⁄2" border strips

2--3- 1⁄2×36- 1⁄2" border strips

4. Sew short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.