Say hello to summer with a playful wall hanging that commemorates the carefree days of the season. Appliquéd circles replicate the look of curved piecing, and stripes arranged in opposing directions create energy.

Designer: Jacquelynne Steves of The Noble Wife

Materials

1-5⁄8 yards multicolor stripe (blocks, middle border)

3⁄4 yard green print (blocks)

1-3⁄4 yards brown tone-on-tone (blocks, inner and outer borders)

5⁄8 yard aqua tone-on-tone (blocks, binding)

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

51" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 42-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Quantities are for 44⁄45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Cut brown tone-on-tone inner and outer border strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages). To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. To make a full-size circle Pattern A, trace half-circle A pattern two times on a large piece of paper, matching fold lines.

2. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over full-size circle patterns A and B. Use a pencil to trace each pattern 16 times, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web circle roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines. (To avoid stiff appliqué centers, cut about 1⁄4" inside traced lines of each fusible-web circle and discard centers.)

3. Set aside fusible-web A circles.

4. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web B circle onto wrong side of aqua tone-on-tone; let cool. Cut out B circle appliqués on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From multicolor stripe, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄2" middle border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" middle border strips

32--5" squares, cut on the bias

From green print, cut:

32--5" squares

From brown tone-on-tone, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2" inner border strips

16--10" squares

From aqua tone-on-tone, cut:

16 of Pattern B

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble and Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, join two multicolor stripe 5" squares and two green print 5" squares in pairs. Press seams toward green print squares. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. Press seam in one direction. The Four-Patch unit should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100004549_d1_600.jpg

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, center and press a fusible-web A circle onto wrong side of Four-Patch unit; let cool. Cut out fabric circle on drawn line. Peel off paper backing to make an A circle appliqué.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 16 A circle appliqués total.

4. Fold a brown tone-on-tone 10" square in half horizontally and vertically; slightly press each fold to make a foundation square with guidelines.

5. Referring to Diagram 2, center an A circle appliqué atop foundation square, aligning seam lines with guidelines. Center a B circle appliqué atop A circle. Fuse circles in place following manufacturer's directions.

100004550_d2_600.jpg

6. Using green thread, machine-zigzag-stitch around A and B circles to make an appliquéd block. Trim block to 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

7. Repeat steps 4–6 to make 16 appliquéd blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in four rows (note direction of stripes in each block).

100004551_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Sew short brown tone-on-tone inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long brown tone-on-tone inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

5. Sew short multicolor stripe middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long multicolor stripe middle border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

6. Sew short brown tone-on-tone outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long brown tone-on-tone outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Alison Luff machine-quilted interlocking circles and a stylized flower across the quilt top. She also outline-quilted around each large circle.

3. Bind with aqua tone-on-tone binding strips.