Sparkling Diamonds

Bright prints and punches of color on this wall hanging turn diamond shapes into sparkling jewels. Fabrics are from the So Chic collection by Waverly for Quilting Treasures .

Inspired by Top-Notch Diamonds from designer Brigette Heitland of Zen Chic

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

2-3⁄4 yards total assorted white, pink, black, yellow, and green prints (blocks)

1⁄4 yard pink print (inner border)

2⁄3 yard black print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding print

2-5⁄8 yards backing fabric

46×51" batting

Acrylic ruler with 60° angle marking

Finished quilt: 38 ×42-1⁄4"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted white, pink, black, yellow, and green prints, cut:

6--5×28" strips

69--18"-long strips in widths ranging from 1" to 13⁄4"

From pink print, cut:

2--1 ×32-3⁄4" inner border strips

2--1×29-1⁄2" inner border strips

From black print, cut:

2--4-3⁄4 ×38" outer border strips

2--4-3⁄4×33-3⁄4" outer border strips

From binding print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Trim bottom left-hand corner of an assorted print 5×28" strip at a 60° angle (Diagram 1). Cutting parallel to just-trimmed edge, cut strip into four 5"-wide diamonds. Repeat with remaining assorted print 5×28" strips to cut 24 assorted print diamonds total (you will use 23).

100588481_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, align an assorted print 18"-long strip with an edge of an assorted print diamond; strip should extend about 1⁄4" beyond diamond corner. Sew together. Press strip open and trim both strip ends even with diamond edges (Diagram 3). Reserve long trimmed strip; discard short trimmed strip.

100588482_d2_600.jpg

100588483_d3_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 4, align Step 3 long trimmed strip with adjacent edge of assorted print diamond; stitch as before. Press strip open. Trim strip ends as before (Diagram 5) to make a diamond unit. Discard trimmed pieces.

100588484_d4_600.jpg

100588485_d5_600.jpg

4. In same manner, add second and third rows of strips to same diamond unit edges, trimming strips after each addition (Diagram 6). Quilt tester Laura Boehnke varied strip widths by row, making sure the combined width of the rows was at least 2-3⁄4" including seam allowances. (Depending on your strip width, you may need to cut and add a fourth row of strips.)

100588486_d6_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 7, measure 7-1⁄2" from diamond edges and trim diamond unit to make a block.

100588487_d7_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 2–5 to make 23 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in seven diagonal rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows; press seams in one direction.

100588488_qad_600.jpg

2. Referring to solid red lines on Diagram 8, trim joined rows 1⁄4" beyond block points to complete quilt center. The quilt center should be 28-1⁄2 ×32-3⁄4".

100588489_d8_600.jpg

Add Borders

1. Sew pink print 1 ×32-3⁄4" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center (Diagram 9). Add pink print 1×29-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew black print 4-3⁄4×33-3⁄4" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add black print 4-3⁄4×38" outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border. The quilt top should be 38×42-1⁄4" including seam allowances.

100588490_d9_600.jpg

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.