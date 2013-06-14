Southwestern Plains

Inspired by Harvest Rows from designer Betsy Chutchian

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄3 yard tan horse print (setting and corner triangles)

3⁄4 yard black-and-red lengthwise stripe (sashing) (If you are not using a lengthwise stripe, you only will need 1⁄8 yard.)

1⁄2 yard black-and-orange lengthwise stripe (inner border) (If you are not using a lengthwise stripe, you only will need 1⁄8 yard.)

1 yard red print (outer border, binding)

5⁄8 yard total assorted prints in green, red, blue, and tan (blocks)

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

50x44" batting

Finished quilt: 41-7⁄8x35-5⁄8"

Finished blocks: 6" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the order that follows in each section. Cut black-and-red stripe sashing strip and black-and-orange stripe inner border strips lengthwise (parallel to selvages).

From tan horse print, cut:

2--9-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 setting triangles total

4--5-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 corner triangles total

From black-and-red stripe, cut:

1--2-3⁄4x25-7⁄8" sashing strip

From black-and-orange print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2x25-7⁄8" inner border strips

2--3-1⁄2x25-5⁄8" inner border strips

From red print, cut:

2--5-1⁄2x35-5⁄8" strips for outer border

2--5-1⁄2x31-7⁄8" strips for outer border

4--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

Cut and Assemble Big Dipper Blocks

The following instructions result in one Big Dipper block. Repeat cutting and assembly steps to make two Big Dipper blocks total.

From one assorted print, cut:

2--4-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 large triangles total

From a second assorted print, cut:

2--4-1⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 large triangles total

1. Sew together a print No. 1 large triangle and a print No. 2 large triangle to make a large triangle pair (Diagram 1). Press seam in one direction. Repeat to make eight large triangle pairs total; press all seams toward same print.

southwestern-plainslg_3A.jpg

2. Join two large triangle pairs to make a large hourglass unit (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The large hourglass unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four large hourglass units total.

southwestern-plainslg_3B.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out large hourglass units in pairs, rotating top left and bottom right hourglass units 90 degrees so each print No. 1 triangle is next to a print No. 2 triangle. Sew together units in each pair. Press seams in opposite directions. Join pairs to make a Big Dipper block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

southwestern-plainslg_3C.jpg

Cut and Assemble Peace and Plenty Blocks

The following instructions result in one Peace and Plenty block. Repeat cutting and assembly steps to make two Peace and Plenty blocks total.

From one assorted print, cut:

1--4-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 large triangles total

4--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 small triangles total

From a second assorted print, cut:

2--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 small triangles total

From a third assorted print, cut:

1--4-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 large triangles total

2--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 small triangles total

1. Sew together a print No. 1 small triangle and a print No. 2 small triangle to make a triangle-square. Press seam in one direction. The triangle-square should be 2" square including seam allowances. Referring to Diagram 4, add a print No. 1 small triangle and a print No. 3 small triangle to adjacent edges to make a triangle unit. Press seams away from triangle-square. Repeat to make four triangle units total.

southwestern-plainslg_4A.jpg

2. Referring to Cut and Assemble Big Dipper Blocks, Step 1, use print No. 1 and print No. 3 large triangles to make four large triangle pairs.

3. Join a large triangle pair and a triangle unit to make a quarter block (Diagram 5). Press seam toward large triangle pair. The quarter block should be 31⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four quarter blocks total.

southwestern-plainslg_4B.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 6 for placement, sew together four quarter blocks in pairs. Press seams in opposite directions. Then join pairs to make a Peace and Plenty block. Press seam in one direction. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

southwestern-plainslg_4C.jpg

Cut and Assemble Wind Blown Square Blocks

The following instructions result in one Wind Blown Square block. Repeat cutting and assembly steps to make two Wind Blown Square blocks total.

From one assorted print, cut:

1--4-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 large triangles total

4--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 8 small triangles total

From a second assorted print, cut:

1--2-5⁄8" square

From a third assorted print, cut:

2--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 small triangles total

From a fourth assorted print, cut:

1--4-1⁄4" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 large triangles total

1. Sew print No. 1 small triangles to opposite edges of print No. 2-2-5⁄8" square (Diagram 7). Add print No. 1 small triangles to remaining edges to make center unit. Press all seams toward print No. 1 triangles. The center unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

southwestern-plainslg_5A.jpg

2. Join a print No. 1 small triangle and a print No. 3 small triangle to make a small triangle pair (Diagram 8). Press seam toward print No. 1. Repeat to make four small triangle pairs total.

southwestern-plainslg_5B.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 9, sew small triangle pairs to opposite edges of center unit. Add small triangle pairs to remaining edges. Press seams toward triangle pairs. The center unit now should be 4-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

southwestern-plainslg_5C.jpg

4. Repeat Step 2 using print No. 1 and print No. 4 large triangles to make four large triangle pairs.

5. Sew large triangle pairs to opposite edges of center unit (Diagram 10). Add large triangle pairs to remaining edges to make a Wind Blown Square block. Press all seams toward large triangle pairs. The block should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

southwestern-plainslg_5D.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to top row in Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out three assorted blocks, four tan horse print setting triangles, and four tan horse print corner triangles in diagonal rows. Sew together pieces in each diagonal row. Press seams toward tan print setting and corner triangles. Join rows to make a horizontal block row. Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make a second horizontal block row.

southwestern-plainslg_6_0.jpg

2. Sew together black-and-red stripe 2-3⁄4x25-7⁄8" sashing strip and horizontal block rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward sashing strip. The quilt center should be 25-7⁄8x19-5⁄8" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew black-and-orange stripe 3-1⁄2x25-7⁄8" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add black-and-orange 3-1⁄2x25-5⁄8" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew red print 5-1⁄2x31-7⁄8" outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add red print 5-1⁄2x35-5⁄8" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.