Inspired by: Rosy View from designer Annette Plog

Quilt tester: Nancy Earll

Finished quilt: 40-1/2" square

Finished block: 8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Materials

1/2 yard solid aqua (blocks)

1-2/3 yards solid navy (blocks, setting and corner triangles, border, binding)

18×21" piece (fat quarter) solid gold (blocks)

1/2 yard solid pink (blocks)

2-2/3 yards backing fabric

50"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

If you prefer to make triangle-squares larger than necessary and trim them to size, cut 3" squares instead of the 2-7/8" squares listed here.

From solid aqua, cut:

52—2-7/8" squares

From solid navy, cut:

5—2-1/2×42" binding strips

2—3-1/2×40-1/2" border strips

2—3-1/2×34-1/2" border strips

2—12-5/8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 setting triangles

2—6-5/8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles

52—2-7/8" squares

26—2-1/2" squares

From solid gold, cut:

26—2-1/2" squares

From solid pink, cut:

13—4-1/2" squares

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each solid aqua 2-7/8" square.

2. Layer a marked solid aqua square atop a solid navy 2-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of marked line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on marked line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 2-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 104 triangle-squares total.

Southwest Solids Wall Quilt

3. Referring to Diagram 2 for triangle-square orientation, sew together one solid gold 2-1/2" square, two triangle-squares, and one solid navy 2-1/2" square to make Unit A. The unit should be 2-1/2×8-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 26 A units total.

Southwest Solids Wall Quilt

4. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together two remaining triangle-squares to make Unit B. The unit should be 2-1/2×4-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 26 B units total.

Southwest Solids Wall Quilt

5. Lay out two A units, two B units, and one solid pink 4-1/2" square in three rows. Referring to Diagram 4 for unit orientation, sew together pieces in middle row. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 8-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 13 blocks total.

Southwest Solids Wall Quilt

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and solid navy setting triangles in five diagonal rows.

Southwest Solids Wall Quilt

2. Sew together pieces in rows. Press seams toward solid navy setting triangles.

3. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add solid navy corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles. The quilt center should be 34-1/2" square including seam allowances.

4. Sew solid navy 3-1/2×34-1/2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add solid navy 3-1/2×40-1/2" border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handy Quilter Education Manager Kim Sandberg quilted each horizontal row of blocks with alternating edge-to-edge pantograph designs (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with solid navy binding strips.