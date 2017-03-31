Sounds Waves

Pump up the volume with bright blocks that look like sound waves when pieced together. A gray background allows the colors to sing the loudest. Fabrics are from the Jasmine collection by Valori Wells for Robert Kaufman Fabrics . Quilting designs courtesy of Handi Quilter .

Inspired by Wavelength from designer Sharon McConnell of Color Girl Quilts

Quilt Tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1--9×21" piece (fat eighth) each light blue print, dark blue print, yellow floral, yellow print, dark orange print, light orange print, light purple print, dark purple print, light green print, teal print, red print, and pink print (blocks)

1⁄4 yard each yellow polka dot and dark green print (blocks)

5⁄8 yard each dark gray print and light gray print (blocks)

1⁄2 yard each blue polka dot and dark blue tone-on-tone (border, binding)

3 yards backing fabric

53" batting

Finished quilt: 44-1⁄2" square

Finished blocks: 10" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each light blue print, dark blue print, yellow floral, yellow print, dark orange print, light orange print, light purple print, dark purple print, light green print, teal print, red print, and pink print, cut:

1--2-1⁄2 ×10" rectangle

1--2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangle

1--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle

1--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle

1--2-1⁄2 ×3" rectangle

From each yellow polka dot and dark green print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×10" rectangles

2--2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

2--2-1⁄2 ×3" rectangles

From each dark gray print and light gray print, cut:

8--2-1⁄2 ×10" rectangles

8--2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

8--2-1⁄2 ×3" rectangles

From blue polka dot, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" strips for border

From dark blue tone-on-tone, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble A Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, layer a light blue print 2-1⁄2 ×3" rectangle atop bottom end of a dark gray print 2-1⁄2 ×10" rectangle, aligning left-hand and bottom edges. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on light blue print rectangle, beginning at upper left-hand corner and ending where the bottom edge meets the corner of the dark gray print rectangle. Sew on marked line. Trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowances. Press open to make Unit 1. The unit still should be 2-1⁄2 ×10-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

100651857_d1_600.jpg

2. Using dark gray print 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2", 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2", 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2", and 2-1⁄2 ×3" rectangles; dark blue print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" and 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles; and light blue print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" and 2-1⁄2 ×10" rectangles, repeat Step 1 to make units 2, 3, 4, and 5 (Diagram 2).

100651863_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out one each of units 1–5. Join units to make blue print Block A. The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 1–3, swapping placement of light blue and dark blue rectangles, to make a second blue print A block (Diagram 3).

100580387_d3_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 using light gray print rectangles and alternating yellow polka dot and yellow floral rectangles to make two yellow floral A blocks (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

100651867_qad_600_1.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–4 using light gray print rectangles and alternating yellow print and yellow polka dot rectangles to make two yellow print A blocks (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

7. Repeat steps 1–4 using dark gray print rectangles and alternating dark orange print and light orange print rectangles to make two orange print A blocks (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

Assemble B Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 4 for alignment and direction of drawn line, repeat Assemble A Blocks, Step 1, using dark gray print 2-1⁄2×10" rectangle and a dark purple print 2-1⁄2×3" rectangle to make Unit 6.

100651858_d4_600.jpg

2. Using dark gray print 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2", 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2", 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2", and 2-1⁄2 ×3" rectangles; light purple print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" and 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" rectangles; and dark purple print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" and 2-1⁄2×10" rectangles, repeat Step 1 to make units 7, 8, 9, and 10 (Diagram 5).

100580388_d5_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out one each of units 6–10. Join units to make purple print Block B. The block should be 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580389_d6_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3, swapping placement of light purple and dark purple rectangles, to make a second purple print B block (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

5. Repeat steps 1–4 using light gray print rectangles and alternating light green print and dark green print floral rectangles to make two green B blocks (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

6. Repeat steps 1–4 using light gray print rectangles and alternating dark green print and teal print rectangles to make two teal print B blocks (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

7. Repeat steps 1–4 using dark gray print rectangles and alternating red print and pink print rectangles to make two red print B blocks (Quilt Assembly Diagram).

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, alternate blocks, rotating them as shown, in four vertical rows.

2. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 40-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Cut and piece blue polka dot 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2 ×44-1⁄2" border strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄2" border strips

4. Sew short blue polka dot border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long blue polka dot border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Studio Educator Kerri Rawlins chose a design called Cat Eyes to complement the circles in the border fabric (Quilting Diagram). This design gives the quilt some texture and movement.

3. Bind with dark blue tone-on-tone binding strips.