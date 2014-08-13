Soften the Edges

A vine appliqué gracefully climbs up the edge of these loose-woven linen curtains.

Designer: Mabeth Oxenreider

Materials

1⁄2 yard brown print (vine and stem appliqués)

Scraps assorted brown and green prints (leaf appliqués)

Scraps gold prints (bud appliqués)

Two purchased, 82-1⁄2"-long, green linen curtain panels

Lightweight fusible web

Finished appliqué: 7×82-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Click on "Download the Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace patterns A, B, and C 22 times each, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside the traced lines.

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto backs of the fabrics specified in cutting instructions; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines and peel off paper backings.

From brown print, cut:

1--18" square, cutting it into enough 1-1⁄2"-wide bias strips to total 180" for vines

5--1×20" strips for stem appliqués

From green and brown print scraps, cut:

22 each of patterns A and B

From gold print scraps, cut:

22 of Pattern C

Appliqué Curtains

1. Using diagonal seams, join the brown print 1-1⁄2"-wide bias strips into a 180"-long strip. Fold strip in half lengthwise with wrong side inside; press. Stitch 1⁄4" from long edges, then trim seam allowances to 1⁄8" (Diagram 1). Refold strip, centering seam in back; press (Diagram 2). Cut strip into two 90"-long vines.

100233685_d1_600.jpg

100233686_d2_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 with brown print 1×20" strips, cutting them into forty-four 2"-long stems.

3. Referring to photograph arrange a vine in a curve along one long edge of a curtain panel; baste in place. Arrange 22 stems along vine, tucking one end of each stem underneath the vine; baste.

4. Arrange and fuse 11 brown and green print A leaves and 11 brown and green print B leaves along vine, covering each stem raw end with a leaf. Arrange and fuse 11 gold print C buds along vine as desired; let cool. Using threads that match the appliqué pieces and working from bottom layer to the top, machine-zigzag-stitch all appliqué edges.