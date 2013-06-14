Simple Strips
Need a quick gift for Valentine's Day? This time-saving quilt involves just five rows of multicolored rectangles that are finished by long sashing strips and a border from a single novelty print. The vintage-inspired prints from Love Notes by Faye Burgos for Marcus Fabrics (marcusfabrics.com) are mixed with complementary fabrics.
Inspired by "Hot Tamale" from designer Emily Owens of Tessuti Zoo (Tessutizoo.com)
Quiltmaker: Kathleen Williams
Materials
- 2 yards total or 8-18x22" pieces (fat quarters) of assorted prints (pieced rows)
- 1-7/8 yards novelty print (sashing, border)
- 1/2 yard black-and-white print (binding)
- 2-7/8 yards backing fabric
- 51x66" batting
Finished quilt: 44-1/2x59-1/2"
Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order. Cut sashing strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages). Cut border strips widthwise.
From assorted prints, cut:
- 40--4x6" rectangles
- 50--3x6" rectangles
From novelty print, cut:
- 6--3-1/4x53-1/2" sashing strips
- 3--3-1/2x42" strips for border
From black-and-white print, cut:
- 6--2-1/2x42" binding strips
Assemble Pieced Rows
Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together eight assorted 4x6" rectangles and 10 assorted 3x6" rectangles to make a pieced row; press seams in one direction. The pieced row should be 6x53-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make five pieced rows total.
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out pieced rows and novelty print 3-1/4x53-1/2" sashing strips in 11 rows.
2. Sew together rows and strips. Press seams toward sashing strips.
3. Cut and piece novelty print 3-1/2x42" strips to make:
- 2--3-1/2x44-1/2" border strips
4. Join border strips to top and bottom edges to complete quilt top.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with black-and-white print binding strips.