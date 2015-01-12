Simple Steps

Create a striking stair-step effect by placing the dark half of each triangle-square in the bottom-left position. Adding borders prevents the viewer's eye from going up the "stairs" and off the quilt. Fabrics are from the Arabella collection by Blank Quilting .

Inspired by Simply Brilliant from designer Becky Cogan for Need'l Love

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3⁄8 yard white print (blocks)

3⁄4 yard total assorted black, red, and gray prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard gray wave print (blocks)

1⁄4 yard red print (inner border)

1⁄2 yard black print (outer border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

44" square batting

Finished quilt: 35-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white print, cut:

108--2-3⁄8" squares

From assorted black, red, and gray prints, cut:

108--2-3⁄8" squares

From gray wave print, cut:

27--3-1⁄2" squares

From red print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2×29-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×27-1⁄2" inner border strips

From black print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2×29-1⁄2" outer border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×42" strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each white print square.

2. Layer a marked white print square atop an assorted black, red, or gray print square. Sew pair together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle-squares. Each should be 2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 216 triangle-squares total.

100605690_d1_600.jpg

3. Sew together four triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 2; note orientation of triangles). Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. To enable seams to abut when Four-Patch units are joined, remove a few stitches at the center intersection (Diagram 3). Fan out seam allowances clockwise and press them flat, forming a tiny Four-Patch on wrong side of unit. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 54 Four-Patch units total.

100605691_d2_600.jpg

100605692_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out three gray wave print 3-1⁄2" squares and six Four-Patch units in three horizontal rows; note orientation of Four-Patch units. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a block. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make nine blocks total.

100605693_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in three horizontal rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100605694_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to complete quilt top; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 27-1⁄2" square.

Add Borders

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew red print 1-1⁄2×27-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add red print 1-1⁄2×29-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border. The quilt center should now be 29-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew black print 3-1⁄2×29-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add black print 3-1⁄2×35-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border. The quilt center should now be 35-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.