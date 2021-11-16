Do you have a baby shower, birthday party, or wedding coming up? If so, provide Rail Fence blocks pieced with a light print and encourage guests to leave a message or signature. Afterward the blocks can be stitched into a keepsake quilt. Fabrics are from the Century Prints—Trellis collection by Sarah Golden for Andover Fabrics .

Inspired by: Woven Friendships from designers Paula Barnes and Mary Ellen Robison

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished quilt: 491⁄ 2 " square

Finished block: 7" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

2-1/4 yards total assorted prints (blocks, outer border)

1/2 yard solid light gray (blocks)

7/8 yard aqua print (inner and outer borders)

1/2 yard binding fabric

3-1/8 yards backing fabric

58"-square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints, cut:

204—-1-1/2×7-1/2" rectangles

From solid light gray, cut:

48—-1-1/2×7-1/2" rectangles

From aqua print, cut:

4—-7-1/2" squares

2—-4×35-1/2" inner border strips

2—-4×28-1/2" inner border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

6—-2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Quilt Top

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam open.

1. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, sew together four assorted print and three solid light gray 1-1/2×7-1/2" rectangles to make a block. The block should be 7-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 blocks total.

Sign of the Times

2. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in four rows, rotating every other block 90°. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams toward blocks that have seams running vertically.

Sign of the Times

3. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 28-1/2" square including seam allowances.

4. Sew aqua print 4×28-1/2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add aqua print 4×35-1/2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 35-1/2" square including seam allowances.

5. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together 35 assorted print 1-1/2×7-1/2" rectangles to make a short pieced outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 7-1/2×35-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four short pieced outer border strips total.

6. Sew short pieced outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Sew aqua print 7-1/2" squares to ends of remaining short pieced outer border strips to make two long pieced outer border strips. Press seams toward aqua print squares. The long pieced outer border strips should be 7-1/2×49-1/2" including seam allowances. Add long pieced outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.