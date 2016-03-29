Sidewalk Cafe

Practice your fusible appliqué skills with the whimsical cup and saucer motifs on this fast-to-make wall hanging.

Designer: Pat Sloan

Materials

1⁄2 yard of yellow plaid for appliqué foundation

5⁄8 yard of blue tone-on-tone print for appliqué foundation and binding

1⁄4 yard of blue-and-yellow stripe for inner border

5⁄8 yard of blue-and-yellow floral for outer border

9×22" piece (fat eighth) of navy blue polka dot for letter appliqués

9×22" piece (fat eighth) each of blue polka dot and navy blue print for saucer appliqués

5--9×22" pieces (fat eighths) of assorted blue prints for cup appliqués

9×22" piece (fat eighth) of dark tan print for coffee and star appliqués

1-1⁄2 yards of backing fabric

29×50" of quilt batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt top: 23×44"

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

All measurements include a 1⁄4" seam allowance. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut the Fabrics

To make the best use of your fabrics, cut the pieces in the order that follows. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay the fusible web, paper side up, over the patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside the traced lines. (For appliqués that are less stiff, also cut out the inside of each fusible-web shape, cutting roughly 1⁄4" inside the traced lines.)

2. Following the manufacturer's instructions, press the fusible-web shapes onto the backs of the designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out the fabric shapes on the drawn lines to make the appliqué pieces. Peel off the paper backings.

From yellow plaid, cut:

1--16-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" rectangle for appliqué foundation

From blue tone-on-tone print, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

1--5-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" rectangle for appliqué foundation

From blue-and-yellow stripe, cut:

2--1×38-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1×16-1⁄2" inner border strips

From blue-and-yellow floral, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2 ×23-1⁄2" outer border strips

From navy blue polka dot, cut:

1 each of letters c, a, f, and e

From blue polka dot, cut:

2 of Pattern A reversed

1 of Pattern A

From navy blue print, cut:

1 each of patterns A and A reversed

From each of three assorted blue prints, cut:

1 each of patterns B and C

From each of two remaining assorted blue prints, cut:

1 each of patterns B reversed and C reversed

From dark tan print, cut:

5 of Pattern D

3 of Pattern E

Assemble and Appliqué the Quilt Top

1. Referring to the Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew the blue tone-on-tone print 5-1⁄2 ×16-1⁄2" rectangle to one short edge of the yellow plaid 16-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" rectangle to make the pieced quilt center. Press the seam allowance toward the blue tone-on-tone print rectangle. The pieced quilt center should measure 16-1⁄2 ×37-1⁄2", including the seam allowances.

100228822_600.jpg

2. Sew the blue-and-yellow stripe 1×16-1⁄2" inner border strips to the short edges of the pieced quilt center. Add the blue-and-yellow stripe 1×38-1⁄2" inner border strips to the long edges of the pieced quilt center. Press the seam allowances toward the inner border. The quilt center should now measure 17-1⁄2×38-1⁄2", including the seam allowances.

3. Join the blue-and-yellow floral 3-1⁄2 ×38-1⁄2" outer border strips to the long edges of the pieced quilt center. Add the blue-and-yellow floral 3-1⁄2 ×23-1⁄2" outer border strips to the short edges of the pieced quilt center to complete the quilt top. Press the seam allowances toward the outer border.

4. Referring to the Appliqué Placement Diagram, position the letters c, a, f, and e and appliqué pieces A through E on the pieced quilt top. For added interest, Pat rotated a few of the dark tan print D coffee pieces 180º.

100228823_600.jpg

5. Fuse all the pieces in place. Using threads that match the appliqués, machine-blanket-stitch around the edges of each piece, beginning with the bottom layer and working toward the top, to appliqué the quilt top.

Complete the Quilt

1. Layer the quilt top, batting, and backing. Quilt as desired.