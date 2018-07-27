A Shore Thing
Bring to mind a day at the beach with rows of fabric representing the sea, sand, and sky. Fabrics are from the Spa Day batiks collection by Daniela Stout for Timeless Treasures.
Inspired by: Set Your Path from designer Char Hopeman
Quilt tester: Sharon McConnell
Materials
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
- 1⁄4 yard teal print (blocks)
- 1⁄4 yard aqua print (blocks)
- 8 precut 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips or 5⁄8 yard total assorted dark prints in blue, brown, and teal (blocks)
- 8-precut 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips or 5⁄8 yard total assorted cream prints (blocks)
- 3⁄8 yard binding fabric
- 1-1⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 41" square batting
Finished quilt: 32-1⁄2" square
Finished block: 8" square
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From teal print, cut:
- 5--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips
From aqua print, cut:
- 5--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips
From assorted dark prints, cut:
- 16--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 16--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles
- 16--2-1⁄2" squares
From assorted cream prints, cut:
- 16--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 16--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles
- 16--2-1⁄2" squares
From binding fabric, cut:
- 4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips
Assemble Blocks
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.
1. Sew together a teal print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip and an aqua print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Repeat to make five strip sets total. Cut strip sets into 128 total 1-1⁄2"-wide segments.
2. Sew together two 1-1⁄2"-wide segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 64 Four-Patch units total.
3. Join an assorted dark print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle to a Four-Patch unit to make Unit A (Diagram 3). The unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 A units total.
4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together an assorted cream print 2-1⁄2" square, a Four-Patch unit, and an assorted dark print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle to make Unit B. The unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 B units total.
5. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together an assorted cream print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle, a Four-Patch unit, and an assorted dark print 2-1⁄2" square to make Unit C. The unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 C units total.
6. Sew together an assorted cream print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle and a Four-Patch unit to make Unit D (Diagram 6). The unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 D units total.
7. Referring to Diagram 7, join one each of units A–D to make a block. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 blocks total.
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for block orientation, lay out blocks in four rows.
2. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 32-1⁄2 " square including seam allowances.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding strips.