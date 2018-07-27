A Shore Thing

Bring to mind a day at the beach with rows of fabric representing the sea, sand, and sky. Fabrics are from the Spa Day batiks collection by Daniela Stout for Timeless Treasures .

Inspired by: Set Your Path from designer Char Hopeman

Quilt tester: Sharon McConnell

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄4 yard teal print (blocks)

1⁄4 yard aqua print (blocks)

8 precut 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips or 5⁄8 yard total assorted dark prints in blue, brown, and teal (blocks)

8-precut 2-1⁄2 ×42" strips or 5⁄8 yard total assorted cream prints (blocks)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

41" square batting

Finished quilt: 32-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 8" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From teal print, cut:

5--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From aqua print, cut:

5--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips

From assorted dark prints, cut:

16--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

16--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

16--2-1⁄2" squares

From assorted cream prints, cut:

16--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

16--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

16--2-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Sew together a teal print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip and an aqua print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Repeat to make five strip sets total. Cut strip sets into 128 total 1-1⁄2"-wide segments.

100201638_d1_1000.jpg

2. Sew together two 1-1⁄2"-wide segments to make a Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). The unit should be 2-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 64 Four-Patch units total.

100201639_d2_1000.jpg

3. Join an assorted dark print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle to a Four-Patch unit to make Unit A (Diagram 3). The unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 A units total.

100201640_d3_1000.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together an assorted cream print 2-1⁄2" square, a Four-Patch unit, and an assorted dark print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle to make Unit B. The unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 B units total.

100201641_d4_1000.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together an assorted cream print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle, a Four-Patch unit, and an assorted dark print 2-1⁄2" square to make Unit C. The unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 C units total.

100201642_d5_1000.jpg

6. Sew together an assorted cream print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle and a Four-Patch unit to make Unit D (Diagram 6). The unit should be 2-1⁄2 ×8-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 D units total.

100201643_d6_1000.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 7, join one each of units A–D to make a block. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 blocks total.

100201644_d7_1000.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for block orientation, lay out blocks in four rows.

100201645_qad_1000.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 32-1⁄2 " square including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.