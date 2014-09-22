Serene Garden Path

Use a cool-color palette sprinkled with metallic highlights to create a calming floral wall hanging that is subtle yet ornate. Fabrics are from the Kaya collection from Hoffman California Fabrics .

Inspired by Poppies in Bloom from designer Ann Lauer of Grizzly Gulch Gallery

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard white print (blocks, sashing, border)

1 yard teal dot (blocks, triangle units, sashing)

1⁄4 yard gray print (blocks, sashing, border)

1⁄2 yard black floral (triangle units)

1⁄2 yard black dot (triangle units)

1⁄2 yard teal floral (triangle units)

3⁄4 yard multicolor floral (setting squares)

1⁄3 yard green print (border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3 yards backing fabric

52" square batting

Finished quilt: 44" square

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

From white print, cut:

2--2×42" strips

4--4-1⁄4" squares

10--2-3⁄4" sashing squares

4--2" squares

From teal dot, cut:

2--2×42" strips

4--2-3⁄4×9-1⁄2" sashing rectangles

20 each of Triangle Pattern and Triangle Pattern reversed

16--3-1⁄2" squares

From gray print, cut:

2--2×42" strips

6--2-3⁄4" sashing squares

4--2" squares

From black floral, cut:

20 each of Triangle Pattern and Triangle Pattern reversed

From black dot, cut:

16 each of Triangle Pattern and Triangle Pattern reversed

From teal floral, cut:

16 each of Triangle Pattern and Triangle Pattern reversed

From multicolor floral, fussy-cut:

5--9-1⁄2" setting squares

From green print, cut:

4--2×14" strips

8--2×10-1⁄4" strips

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a white print 2×42" strip and a teal dot 2×42" strip to make a white strip set (Diagram 1). Press seam toward teal dot. Cut strip set into sixteen 2"-wide white segments.

100605016_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together two white segments to make a white Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight white Four-Patch units total.

100605017_d2_600.jpg

3. Sew together a gray print 2×42" strip and a teal dot 2×42" strip to make a gray strip set. Press seam toward teal dot. Cut strip set into sixteen 2"-wide gray segments. Using gray segments, repeat Step 2 to make eight gray Four-Patch units (Diagram 3).

100605018_d3_600.jpg

4. Sew together a white print 2×42" strip and a gray print 2×42" strip to make a white/gray strip set. Press seam toward gray print. Cut strip set into eight 2"-wide white/gray segments. Using white/gray segments, repeat Step 2 to make four white/gray Four-Patch units (Diagram 4).

100605019_d4_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 5, lay out two white Four-Patch units, two gray Four-Patch units, one white/gray Four-Patch unit, and four teal dot print 3-1⁄2" squares in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward teal dot squares. Join rows to make a block. Press seams toward middle row. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four blocks total.

100605020_d5_600.jpg

Assemble Triangle Units

1. Aligning matching points, sew together a teal dot triangle and a black floral triangle to make segment A (Diagram 6). Press seam toward teal dot. The segment should be 5×2-3⁄4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 A segments total.

100605021_d6_600.jpg

2. Sew together a teal dot reversed triangle and a black floral reversed triangle to make segment B (Diagram 7). Press seam away from teal dot. The segment should be 5×2-3⁄4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 B segments total.

100605022_d7_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together one A segment and one B segment to make a triangle unit. Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 9-1⁄2×2-3⁄4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make 20 teal dot triangle units total.

100605023_d8_600.jpg

4. Using black dot triangles and teal floral triangles, repeat Step 1 to make 16 A segments. Using black dot reversed triangles and teal floral reversed triangles, repeat Step 2 to make 16 B segments. Using A and B segments just made, repeat Step 3 to make 16 teal floral triangle units (Diagram 9).

100605042_d9_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out white print and gray print sashing squares, 20 teal dot triangle units, teal dot sashing rectangles, multicolor floral setting squares, and blocks in seven horizontal rows. Note orientation of each triangle unit.

100605024_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward squares and blocks. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Border

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together two green print 2×10-1⁄4" strips, one green print 2×14" strip, one gray print 2" square, and one white print 2" square to make an inner border strip. Press seams toward squares. The strip should be 2×36-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four inner border strips total.

2. Sew together four teal floral triangle units to make an outer border strip. Press seams in one direction. The strip should be 2-3⁄4×36-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four outer border strips total.

3. Sew together an inner border strip and an outer border strip to make a short border unit. Press seam toward inner border strip. The unit should be 4-1⁄4×36-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four short border units total.

4. Sew short border units to opposite edges of quilt center. Press seams toward border units.

5. Join white print 4-1⁄4" squares to ends of remaining short border units to make long border units. Press seams toward squares. Sew long border units to remaining edges of quilt center to complete quilt top. Press seams toward border units.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.