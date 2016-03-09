Seaside Style

Who says a beach-inspired quilt has to be blue and tan? The starfish, beach glass, and seashell prints in this wall hanging inspire a beach vibe despite the nontraditional color scheme. Fabrics are from the Beach House collection by Jacqueline Savage McFee for Camelot Fabrics .

Inspired by Fit to a Tee by designer Theresa Porter of The Meandering Thread

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard white polka dot (blocks)

3⁄8 yard solid blue (blocks)

1⁄4 yard solid white (blocks, border)

4-18×21" pieces (fat quarters) assorted pink prints (blocks)

1-18×21" piece (fat quarter) white star print (blocks)

1⁄3 yard each pink print and gray polka dot (border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

49×53" batting

Finished quilt: 41×45"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From white polka dot, cut:

4--7×12" rectangles

From solid blue, cut:

4--1-1⁄4×42" strips

4--2-1⁄2×12" strips

From solid white, cut:

5--1×42" strips

4--1×12" strips

From assorted pink prints, cut:

2--19×12" rectangles

2--13-1⁄2×14" rectangles

From white star print, cut:

1--11×14" rectangle

From pink print, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×42" strips

From gray polka dot, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×42" strips

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Sections A and B

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, Section A, sew together two white polka dot 7×12" rectangles, two solid blue 2-1⁄2×12" strips, two solid white 1×12" strips, and an assorted pink print 19×12" rectangle to make Section A. Press seams toward center rectangle. The section should be 37×12" including seam allowances.

100589487_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 to make a second Section A.

3. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two solid blue 1-1⁄4 ×42" strips and one solid white 1×42" strip to make a strip set. Press seams toward solid blue strips. Repeat to make a second strip set. Cut each strip set into a 37"-long segment.

100589488_d1_600.jpg

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, Section B, sew together assorted pink print 13-1⁄2×14" rectangles, white star print 11×14" rectangle, and 37"-long segments to make Section B. Press seams open. The section should be 37×18" including seam allowances.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join sections A and B to make quilt center; press seams away from section B. The quilt should be 37×41" including seam allowances.

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together a pink print 2-1⁄2 ×42" strip, a gray polka dot 2-1⁄2×42" strip, and a solid white 1×42" strip to make a strip set. Press seams toward pink print strip. Repeat to make three strip sets total. Cut strip sets into thirty-six 2-1⁄2"-wide segments.

100589489_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together nine 2-1⁄2"-wide segments to make a border strip. Press seams away from white print strips. The border strip should be 2-1⁄2×41" including seam allowances. Repeat to make four total border strips.

100589490_d3_600.jpg

4. Sew border strips to side edges of quilt center, paying attention to placement of pink prints. Add remaining border strips to top and bottom edges. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.