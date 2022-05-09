Choose red, white, and blue fabrics from your stash to piece a standout Star quilt.

Inspired by: Scrappy Delight from designers Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken of Jo's Country Junction

Quilt tester: Diane Tomlinson

Finished size: 40-1/2" square

Finished block: 32" square

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1 yard total assorted white prints (block, border)

1/2 yard total assorted red prints (block, border)

3/4 yard total assorted blue prints (block, border)

1/2 yard binding fabric

2-3/4 yards backing fabric

49" square batting

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

If you prefer to make triangle-squares larger than necessary and trim them to size, cut 5" squares instead of the 47⁄ 8 " squares specified.

From assorted white prints, cut:

16 — 4-7/8" squares

16— 4-1/2" squares

From assorted red prints, cut:

8 — 4-7/8" squares

4— 4-1/2" squares

From assorted blue prints, cut:

8 — 4-7/8" squares

12— 4-1/2" squares

From scraps of assorted white, red, and blue prints, cut:

36— 4-1/2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

5— 2-1/2×42" binding strips

Assemble Block

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted white print 4-7/8" square. (To prevent fabric from stretching as you draw lines, place 220-grit sandpaper under each square.)

2. Layer a marked white print square atop an assorted red print 4-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press open to make two red triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 4-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 16 red triangle-squares total.

Scrappy Star Wall Quilt

3. Repeat Step 2 with remaining marked white print squares and assorted blue print 4-7/8" squares to make 16 blue triangle-squares.

4. Referring to Diagram 2 for triangle-square orientation, lay out four assorted white print 4-1/2" squares, four red triangle-squares, four blue triangle-squares, one assorted red print 4-1/2" square, and three assorted blue print 4-1/2" squares in four rows. Sew together pieces in rows. Join rows to make a block quarter. The block quarter should be 16-1/2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four block quarters total.

Scrappy Star Wall Quilt

5. Referring to Diagram 3 for block quarter orientation, lay out block quarters in pairs. Sew together pairs. Join pairs to make a block. The block should be 32-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Scrappy Star Wall Quilt

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Sew together eight assorted red, blue, and white print 4-1/2" squares in a row to make a short border strip. Press seams open. The strip should be 4-1/2 ×32-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border strip.

2. Sew together 10 assorted white, red, and blue print 4-1/2" squares in a row to make a long border strip. Press seams open. The strip should be 4-1/2 ×40-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border strip.

3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, join short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges. Press seams open to complete quilt top.

Scrappy Star Wall Quilt

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.