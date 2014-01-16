A sophisticated and subdued palette of Japanese taupe fabrics form scrappy squares. A dark outer border grounds the quilt and allows the blocks to take center stage. Fabrics are from the European Taupe XI collection by Kinkame for Clothworks Textiles .

Inspired by Stamp of Approval from designer Tonya Alexander

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1-3⁄4 yards total assorted prints in blue, pink, purple, green, gray, cream, beige, and brown (blocks)

1-1⁄8 yards beige print (blocks, setting, and corner triangles)

1⁄3 yard pink circle print (inner border)

7⁄8 yard gray print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

58" square batting

Finished quilt: 49-3⁄4" square

Finished blocks: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted prints, cut:

28--1-1⁄2×42" strips

9--1-1⁄2" squares

From beige print, cut:

2--14" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 setting triangles total

2--7-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

16--4-1⁄2" squares

36--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles

4--1-1⁄2" squares

From pink circle print, cut:

2--2×41-3⁄4" inner border strips

2--2×38-3⁄4" inner border strips

From gray print, cut:

5--4-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together four assorted print 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press all seams in one direction. Repeat to make seven strip sets total. Cut strip sets into 160-1-1⁄2"-wide segments.

100535441_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out four 1-1⁄2"-wide segments; alternate direction of seams as indicated by arrows so seam allowances nest together. Join segments to make a 16-Patch unit. Press seams in one direction. The 16-Patch unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make thirty-six 16-Patch units total. (Set aside remaining 1-1⁄2"-wide segments to make B blocks in Step 4.)

100535442_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out four 16-Patch units, four beige print 1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles, and one assorted print 1-1⁄2" square in three rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward beige print pieces. Join rows to make Block A. Press seams toward middle row. Block A should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make nine A blocks total.

100535443_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, lay out four beige print 4-1⁄2" squares, four 1-1⁄2"-wide segments, and one beige print 1-1⁄2" square in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward beige print pieces. Join rows to make Block B. Press seams away from middle row. Block B should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four B blocks total.

100535444_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks and beige setting triangles in five diagonal rows.

100535446_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward B blocks and setting triangles.

3. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add beige corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles. The quilt center should be 38-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Sew pink circle print 2×38-3⁄4" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add pink circle print 2×41-3⁄4" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Cut and piece gray print 4-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--4-1⁄2×49-3⁄4" outer border strips

2--4-1⁄2×41-3⁄4" outer border strips

3. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.