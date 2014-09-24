A Scrappy Romance

Fall in love with this wall hanging featuring pretty pastels and romantic florals. Scrappy 36-Patch blocks and strategic sashing jump off a cream quilt center. Fabrics are from the Rambling Rose collection by Sandy Gervais for Moda Fabrics . Digitized quilting designs are from Wasatch Quilting . Other quilting designs are courtesy of Handi Quilter .

Inspired by Create a Classic from designer Pat Wys of Silver Thimble Quilt Co.

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Machine quilter: Vicki Hoth

Materials

1 yard total assorted prints (blocks)

7⁄8 yard cream floral (hourglass units, sashing squares, setting and corner triangles)

1⁄2 yard each brown large floral, brown small floral, and mottled pink (hourglass units)

3⁄4 yard mottled brown (inner border, binding)

7⁄8 yard teal floral (outer border)

3-1⁄4 yards backing fabric

58" square batting

Finished quilt: 49-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Note that the corner triangles and the triangles cut to make hourglass units are the same size but are cut differently so the grain lines will be correct in the finished quilt. We recommend labeling all cream floral triangles with their four different names so you don't confuse them while piecing.

From assorted prints, cut:

144--2" squares

From cream floral, cut:

2--14" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 large setting triangles total

1--7-5⁄8" square, cutting it diagonally twice in an X for 4 small setting triangles total

8--5-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 32 triangles total for hourglass units

5--5" sashing squares

2--4-1⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From brown large floral, cut:

8--5-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 32 triangles total for hourglass units

From brown small floral, cut:

8--5-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 32 triangles total for hourglass units

From mottled pink, cut:

8--5-3⁄4" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 32 triangles total for hourglass units

From mottled brown, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

2--1-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" inner border strips

From teal floral, cut:

5--5×42" strips for outer border

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, lay out 36--2" squares in six vertical rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100679741_d1_600.jpg

2. Join rows to make a 36-Patch block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make four blocks total.

Assemble Hourglass Sashing Units

1. Gather all 128 cream floral, brown large floral, brown small floral, and mottled pink triangles cut for hourglass units.

2. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out two cream floral triangles, one brown large floral triangle, and one brown small floral triangle in pairs. Press seams toward brown florals. Join pairs to make hourglass sashing unit A. Press seam in one direction. The hourglass sashing unit should be 5" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make eight total of hourglass sashing unit A.

100679743_d2_600.jpg

3. Using one cream floral triangle, one brown large floral triangle, one brown small floral triangle, and one mottled pink triangle, repeat Step 2 to make eight of hourglass sashing unit B (Diagram 3).

100679740_d3_600.jpg

4. Using one cream floral triangle, one brown large floral triangle, one brown small floral triangle, and one mottled pink triangle, repeat Step 2 to make eight of hourglass sashing unit C (Diagram 4).

100679742_d4_600.jpg

5. Using one brown large floral triangle, one brown small floral triangle, and two mottled pink triangles, repeat Step 2 to make eight of hourglass sashing unit D (Diagram 5).

100679744_d6_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks, hourglass sashing units, cream floral 5" sashing squares, and cream floral large and small setting triangles in seven diagonal rows.

100679745_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together each pair of hourglass sashing units. Press seams in one direction. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing units.

3. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add cream floral corner triangles to complete quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles. The quilt center should be 38-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

4. Sew mottled brown 1-1⁄2×38-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add mottled brown 1-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

5. Cut and piece teal floral 5×42" strips to make:

2--5×49-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--5×40-1⁄2" outer border strips

6. Sew short teal floral outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long teal floral outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Using digitized quilting designs, HQ Studio Educator Vicki Hoth put the most detailed quilting in the areas that are easily seen-the pink and cream fabrics in the quilt center and the teal outer border (Quilting Diagram). "The 36-Patch blocks just cried out for continuous-curve quilting," Vicki says.

3. Bind with mottled brown binding strips.

100679746_quilting_600.jpg