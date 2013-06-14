Scenery Snapshots

Inspired by Click! from designer Julie Comstock

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3--9x21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted butterfly prints (blocks)

6--9x21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted prints in blue, brown, green, red, and cream (blocks)

5⁄8 yard mottled blue (blocks, binding)

2--9x21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted cream prints (blocks)

1⁄8 yard pink floral (blocks)

1⁄4 yard green print (inner border)

7⁄8 yard brown floral (border)

2-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

51x45" batting

Lightweight fusible web

Finished quilt: 42-1⁄2x36-1⁄2"

Finished blocks: 10x8"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Click on "Download this Project" for the Circle Pattern. To use fusible web to prepare Circle Pattern appliqués, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over pattern. Use a pencil to trace Circle Pattern nine times, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press each fusible-web circle onto wrong side of designated fabric; let cool. Cut out fabric circles on drawn lines; peel off paper backings.

From assorted butterfly prints, cut:

9 of Circle Pattern

From assorted prints, cut:

9--6x9-1⁄2" rectangles

From remaining assorted prints, cut nine sets of:

1--2" square

1--1-1⁄4x2-1⁄2" rectangle

From mottled blue, cut:

5--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

8--1x10-1⁄2" strips

8--1x7-1⁄2" strips

4--2x6" rectangles

4--1-1⁄4x2-1⁄2" rectangles

From each cream print, cut:

4--1x10-1⁄2" strips

4--1x7-1⁄2" strips

2--2x6" rectangles

2--1-1⁄2x2-1⁄2" rectangles

From pink floral, cut:

2--1x10-1⁄2" strips

2--1x7-1⁄2" strips

1--2x6" rectangle

1--1-1⁄4x2-1⁄2" rectangle

From green print, cut:

2--1x31-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1x24-1⁄2" inner border strips

From brown floral, cut:

4--6x42" strips for outer border

Assemble Blocks

1. For one A block, gather a butterfly print circle appliqué; a 6x9-1⁄2" rectangle from one assorted print; one 1-1⁄4x2-1⁄2" rectangle and one 2" square from a second assorted print; and six mottled blue pieces (two 1x10-1⁄2" strips, two 1x7-1⁄2" strips, one 2x6" rectangle, and one 1-1⁄4x2-1⁄2" rectangle).

2. Center circle appliqué on assorted print 6x91⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1). Fuse in place following manufacturer's instructions. Using thread that matches circle appliqué, machine-satin-stitch around circle to make a block center.

scenery-snapshotslg_3A.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together mottled blue 1-1⁄4x2-1⁄2" rectangle and assorted print 1-1⁄4x2-1⁄2" rectangle. Press seam toward assorted print. Sew together joined rectangles, mottled blue 2x6" rectangle, and assorted print 2" square in a row to make flash-bulb row. Press seams toward 2" square. The row should be 2x9-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

scenery-snapshotslg_3B.jpg

4. Join flash-bulb row and block center to make camera unit (Diagram 3). Press seam in one direction. The camera unit should be 9-1⁄2x7-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

scenery-snapshotslg_3C.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4, sew mottled blue 1x7-1⁄2" strips to short edges of camera unit. Add mottled blue 1x10-1⁄2" strips to remaining edges to make Block A. Press all seams toward mottled blue. The block should be 10-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

scenery-snapshotslg_3D.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make four A blocks total.

7. For one B block, gather a butterfly print circle appliqué; a 6x9-1⁄2" rectangle from one assorted print; one 1-1⁄4x2-1⁄2" rectangle and one 2" square from a second assorted print; and six cream print pieces (two 1x10-1⁄2" strips, two 1x7-1⁄2" strips, one 2x6" rectangle, and one 1-1⁄4x2-1⁄2" rectangle). Repeat steps 2–5 to make Block B (Diagram 5). Repeat to make four B blocks total.

scenery-snapshotslg_3E.jpg

8. For one C block, gather a butterfly print circle appliqué; a 6x9-1⁄2" rectangle from one assorted print; one 1-1⁄4x2-1⁄2" rectangle and one 2" square from a second assorted print; and six pink floral pieces (two 1x10-1⁄2" strips, two 1x7-1⁄2" strips, one 2x6" rectangle, and one 1-1⁄4x2-1⁄2" rectangle). Repeat steps 2–5 to make Block C (Diagram 6).

scenery-snapshotslg_3F.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks A–C in three horizontal rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 30-1⁄2x24-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

scenery-snapshotslg_4.jpg

2. Sew green print 1x24-1⁄2" inner border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add green print 1x31-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece brown floral 6x42" strips to make:

2--6x42-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--6x25-1⁄2" outer border strips

4. Sew short outer border strips to short edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.