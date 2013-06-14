Rustic Zigzag Wall Hanging

To create this zigzag-pattern wall hanging, begin laying out triangle-squares at the center of the quilt top, then mirror your fabric choices on each half as you move toward the top and bottom edges. Fabrics are from the Aubergine collection by Whistler Studios for Windham Fabrics.

Inspired by Electric Slide from designer Thomas Knauer

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1/4 yard each of dark gold print and navy blue floral (blocks)

3/8 yard each of rust print, gold floral, dark blue print, dark brown print, and gold print (blocks)

5/8 yard brown-and-red print (blocks, inner border)

1-1/3 yards black floral (outer border, binding)

3 yards backing fabric

53x62" batting

Finished quilt: 44-1/2x53-1/2"

Finished blocks: 3" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabrics.

Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each dark gold print and navy blue floral, cut:

12--3-7/8" squares

From each rust print, gold floral, dark blue print, dark brown print, and gold print, cut:

24--3-7/8" squares

From brown-and-red print, cut:

4--1-1/2x42" strips for inner border

24--3-7/8" squares

From black floral, cut:

5--5x42" strips for outer border

6--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Use a pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of the dark gold print 3-7/8" squares.

2. Layer a marked dark gold print square atop a rust print 3-7/8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1/4" on each side of drawn line (Triangle-Square Diagram). Cut apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press each triangle unit open, pressing seams toward darker print, to make two A triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances.

rustic-zigzag-wall-hainginglg_3.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make 24 A triangle-squares total (you will use 23).

4. Using 3-7/8" squares in fabrics indicated below, repeat steps 1-3 to make:

24 rust print and gold floral B triangle-squares

24 gold floral and dark blue print C triangle-squares

24 dark blue print and dark brown print D triangle-squares

24 dark brown print and gold print E triangle-squares

24 gold print and brown-and-red print F triangle-squares

24 brown-and-red print and navy blue floral G triangle-squares

Assemble Triangle-Squares

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out A, B, C, D, E, F, and G triangle-squares in 14 horizontal rows. Half the rows will have 11 triangle-squares and half will have 12.

rustic-zigzag-wall-hainginglg_4.jpg

2. Sew together triangle-squares in each row. Press seams in one direction.

Rows with 11 triangle-squares should be 3-1/2×33-1/2" including seam allowances.

Rows with 12 triangle-squares should be 3-1/2×36-1/2" including seam allowances.

3. Center each row of 11 triangle-squares on a row with 12; the longer rows should extend past the shorter rows by 1-1/2" on each end. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, trim extended triangle-squares along long edges so quilt center is 33-1/2x42-1/2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece brown and red print 1-1/2×42" strips to make:

2--1-1/2x35-1/2" inner border strips

2--1-1/2x42-1/2" inner border strips

2. Sew brown-and-red print 1-1/2x42-1/2" inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add brown-and-red print 1-1/2x35-1/2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

3. Cut and piece black floral 5x42" strips to make:

4--5x44-1/2" outer border strips

4. Sew black floral outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add black floral outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.