Round of Applause

Bold geometric prints pair perfectly with neutrals for a wall hanging that deserves a standing ovation. Fabrics are from the Printmaking collection by Lizzy House and the Dimples collection by Gail Kessler, both for Andover Fabrics .

Inspired by In the Round from designer Allison Jensen

Quilt Tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard each dark gray, light gray, and gray geometric prints (blocks, outer border)

1 yard total assorted prints in red, orange, yellow, gray, black, blue, and green (blocks)

1⁄4 yard black print (inner border)

3⁄8 yard binding fabric

1-1⁄8 yard backing fabric

40" square batting

Finished quilt: 32-1/2" square

Finished block: 6" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From dark gray geometric print, cut:

8 of Pattern A

From light gray geometric print, cut:

8 of Pattern A

From assorted prints, cut:

16 of Pattern B

From black print, cut:

2--1-1⁄2 ×26-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2 ×24-1⁄2" inner border strips

From gray geometric print, cut:

2--3-1⁄2 ×32-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-1⁄2 ×26-1⁄2" outer border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

4--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Layer a dark gray print A piece atop an assorted print B piece. Align and pin center matching points (Diagram 1). Pin together matching points at each end, then pin generously in between, gently easing edges as needed to align (Diagram 2).

100580682_d1_600.jpg

100580683_d2_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces, removing each pin just before the needle reaches it. Clip seam allowance as needed to allow it to lie flat, being careful not to cut into seam line. Press seam toward assorted print B piece.

3. Measuring from edges of assorted print B piece, trim pieced unit to 6-1⁄2" square to make a dark gray block (Diagram 3).

100580684_d3_600.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1–3 to make eight dark gray blocks.

5. Using light gray A pieces and remaining assorted print B pieces, repeat steps 1–3 to make eight light gray blocks.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color placement and orientation, lay out blocks in four rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

100580685_qad_600.jpg

2. Join rows to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 24-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

3. Sew black print 1-1⁄2×24-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add black print 1-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

4. Sew gray geometric print 3-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add gray geometric print 3-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.