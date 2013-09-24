Rings of Color

Three-color blocks create a fun and bright wall hanging. Use scraps for a random assortment of blocks or stick with coordinating collections for a controlled look . Fabrics are from the Passport collection by Modern Quilt Studio and Dimples collection by Gail Kessler, both for Andover Fabrics .

Inspired by Good Fortune from designer Stephanie Prescott of A Quilter's Dream

Quilt tester: Laura boehnke

Materials

21--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted prints in blue, orange, green, purple, yellow, and pink (blocks)

1⁄4 yard blue print (corner triangles)

1⁄2 yard turquoise print (border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

51" square batting

Finished quilt: 42-5⁄8" square

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each assorted print, cut:

4--3-7⁄8" squares

5--3-1⁄2" squares

4--1-1⁄2" squares

From blue print, cut:

2--7-1⁄2" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From turquoise print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" strips for border

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" border strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather two 3-7⁄8" squares from one print; four 1-1⁄2" squares, two 3-7⁄8" squares, and four 3-1⁄2" squares from a second print; and a 3-1⁄2" square from a third print.

2. Use a pencil to draw a diagonal line on wrong side of the print No. 1-3-7⁄8" squares and the print No. 2--1-1⁄2" squares.

3. Referring to Diagram 1, layer a marked print No. 1--3-7⁄8" square atop a print No. 2--3-7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line. Cut pair apart on drawn line to make two triangle units. Press open each triangle unit, pressing seam toward darkest print, to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four triangle-squares total.

100535209_d1_600.jpg

4. Align a marked print No. 2--1-1⁄2" square with one corner of print No. 3--3-1⁄2" square (Diagram 2; note direction of marked line). Sew on drawn line. Trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Press open attached triangle. In same manner, add marked print No. 2--1-1⁄2" squares to remaining corners of 3-1⁄2" square to make a Snowball unit (Diagram 3). The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100535210_d2_600.jpg

100535212_d3_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4, sew together triangle-squares, print No. 2--3-1⁄2" squares, and Snowball unit in three horizontal rows. Press seams toward 3-1⁄2" squares. Join rows to make a block. Press seams away from Snowball unit. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100535213_d4_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make 21 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in five diagonal rows.

100535215_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add blue print corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles.

3. Referring to Diagram 5, trim quilt center 1⁄4" beyond points of blocks. The quilt center should be 38-5⁄8" square including seam allowances.

100535216_d5_600.jpg

Add Border

1. Cut and piece turquoise print 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2×42-5⁄8" border strips

2--2-1⁄2×38-5⁄8" border strips

2. Add short border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.