Retro Stars

An unusual color palette lets you play with contrast when piecing scrappy-looking stars in two colorways. Fabrics are from the Etno collection by Pat Bravo for Art Gallery Fabrics .

Inspired by Stars & Scraps Forever from designers Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken of Jo's Country Junction

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1 yard total assorted aqua prints (Sawtooth Star blocks)

1-1⁄3 yards total assorted white prints (Sawtooth Star blocks and modified Log Cabin blocks)

1-1⁄4 yard total assorted black prints (Sawtooth Star blocks and modified Log Cabin blocks)

1⁄3 yard pink print (modified Log Cabin blocks)

1⁄3 yard multicolor stripe (inner border)

1⁄2 yard dark aqua print (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

3-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

55" square batting

Finished quilt: 47" square

Finished blocks: 8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Press seams in directions indicated by arrows on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seams toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

From assorted aqua prints, cut:

6--4-1⁄2" squares

56--2-1⁄2" squares (7 sets of 8 matching squares)

From assorted white prints, cut:

12--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles

40--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

88--2-1⁄2" squares (includes 6 sets of 8 matching squares)

From assorted black prints, cut:

7--4-1⁄2" squares

12--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles

36--2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles

36--2-1⁄2" squares

From pink print, cut:

48--2-1⁄2" squares

From multicolor stripe, cut:

5--1-3⁄4×42" strips for inner border

From dark aqua print, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" strips for outer border

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Sawtooth Star Blocks

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each assorted aqua print 2-1⁄2" square and 48 white print 2-1⁄2" squares (six sets of eight matching squares).

2. Align a marked aqua print square with one end of an assorted white print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle (Diagram 1; note direction of marked line). Sew on marked line. Trim seam allowance to 1⁄4". Press open attached triangle. Add a matching marked aqua print square to opposite end of rectangle to make an aqua Flying Geese unit. The unit should still be 4-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a set of four matching aqua Flying Geese units.

100605807_d1_600.jpg

3. Repeat Step 2 to make a total of seven sets of four matching aqua Flying Geese units.

4. Using marked assorted white print squares and assorted black print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangles, repeat steps 2 and 3 to make six sets of four matching white Flying Geese units (Diagram 2).

100605808_d2_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together four assorted white print 2-1⁄2" squares, four matching aqua Flying Geese units, and one assorted black print 4-1⁄2" square in three horizontal rows. Join rows to make an aqua Sawtooth Star block. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make seven aqua Sawtooth Star blocks total.

100605809_d3600.jpg

6. Using four assorted black print 2-1⁄2" squares, four matching white Flying Geese units, and one assorted aqua print 4-1⁄2" square, repeat Step 5 to make a white Sawtooth Star block (Diagram 4). Repeat to make six white Sawtooth Star blocks total.

100605810_d4_600.jpg

Assemble Modified Log Cabin Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together one assorted white print 2-1⁄2" square, two pink print 2-1⁄2" squares, and one assorted black print 2-1⁄2" square in pairs. Join pairs to make a Four-Patch unit. The unit should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 Four-Patch units total.

100605811_d5_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out the following pieces in three vertical rows: one assorted white print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle, two pink print 2-1⁄2" squares, one assorted white print 2-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangle, one Four-Patch unit, one assorted black print 2-1⁄2 ×4-1⁄2" rectangle, and one assorted black print 2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangle. Sew together pieces in each row. Join rows to make a modified Log Cabin block. The block should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 modified Log Cabin blocks total.

100605812_d6_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out aqua and white Sawtooth Star blocks and modified Log Cabin blocks in five horizontal rows, rotating blocks as shown.

100605813_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

3. Join rows to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 40-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece multicolor stripe 1-3⁄4×42" strips to make:

2--1-3⁄4×43" inner border strips

2--1-3⁄4×40-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Sew short multicolor stripe inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long multicolor stripe inner border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece dark aqua print 2-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--2-1⁄2×47" outer border strips

2--2-1⁄2×43" outer border strips

4. Sew short dark aqua print outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long dark aqua print outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.