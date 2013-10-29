Rectangle Shift

Three vertical rows of pieced graphic prints combine to make an impactful wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Close to Home Collection by T.S. Post for P&B Textiles.

October 29, 2013
Inspired by Special Effects from designers Melanie Greseth and Joanie Holton of Tailormade By Design

Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller

Materials

  • 3⁄8 yard each of green-and-black stripe, black doodle print, blue square print, multicolor panel print, and blue circle print (quilt)
  • 1⁄8 yard blue doodle print (quilt)
  • 1⁄4 yard each of cream circle print, cream doodle print, and blue swirl print (quilt)
  • 18×21" piece (fat quarter) each of black stripe, red print, orange stripe, black circle print, and orange-and-black stripe (quilt)
  • 1⁄2 yard binding fabric
  • 2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric
  • 51×63" batting

Finished Quilt: 42-1⁄2×54-1⁄2"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From green-and-black stripe, cut:

  • 1--4-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle
  • 1--3-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" rectangle
  • 1--3-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strip
  • 1--3×6-1⁄2" rectangle
  • 2--1-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" strips
  • 1--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strip

From black doodle print, cut:

  • 1--11-1⁄2" square
  • 1--8-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" rectangle
  • 1--6-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle

From blue square print, cut:

  • 1--11-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" rectangle

From multicolor panel print, cut:

  • 1--11-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" rectangle

From blue circle print, cut:

  • 1--10-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" rectangle

From blue doodle print, cut:

  • 1--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle
  • 1--1-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" strip

From cream circle print, cut:

  • 1--3-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" strip
  • 2--1-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" strips

From cream doodle print, cut:

  • 1--4-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" strip
  • 1--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strip

From blue swirl print, cut:

  • 1--4-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangle
  • 1--4-1⁄2" square

From black stripe, cut:

  • 1--6-1⁄2×8" rectangle
  • 1--4-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle

From red print, cut:

  • 1--8-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle

From orange stripe, cut:

  • 1--10-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangle

From black circle print, cut:

  • 1--4-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle
  • 1--2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangle

From orange-and-black stripe, cut:

  • 1--10-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" rectangle

From binding fabric, cut:

  • 5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out pieces in three vertical rows.

2. Sew together pieces in pairs where possible. Press seams in one direction. Join pairs and remaining pieces into sections. Press seams open. Join sections into three vertical rows. Press seams open. Each row should be 14-1⁄2×54-1⁄2".

3.  Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together vertical rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.

2. Bind with binding strips.

