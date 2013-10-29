Rectangle Shift
Three vertical rows of pieced graphic prints combine to make an impactful wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Close to Home Collection by T.S. Post for P&B Textiles.
Inspired by Special Effects from designers Melanie Greseth and Joanie Holton of Tailormade By Design
Quilt tester: Jan Ragaller
Materials
- 3⁄8 yard each of green-and-black stripe, black doodle print, blue square print, multicolor panel print, and blue circle print (quilt)
- 1⁄8 yard blue doodle print (quilt)
- 1⁄4 yard each of cream circle print, cream doodle print, and blue swirl print (quilt)
- 18×21" piece (fat quarter) each of black stripe, red print, orange stripe, black circle print, and orange-and-black stripe (quilt)
- 1⁄2 yard binding fabric
- 2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 51×63" batting
Finished Quilt: 42-1⁄2×54-1⁄2"
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From green-and-black stripe, cut:
- 1--4-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle
- 1--3-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" rectangle
- 1--3-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" strip
- 1--3×6-1⁄2" rectangle
- 2--1-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" strips
- 1--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strip
From black doodle print, cut:
- 1--11-1⁄2" square
- 1--8-1⁄2×11-1⁄2" rectangle
- 1--6-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle
From blue square print, cut:
- 1--11-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" rectangle
From multicolor panel print, cut:
- 1--11-1⁄2×26-1⁄2" rectangle
From blue circle print, cut:
- 1--10-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" rectangle
From blue doodle print, cut:
- 1--3-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle
- 1--1-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" strip
From cream circle print, cut:
- 1--3-1⁄2×30-1⁄2" strip
- 2--1-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" strips
From cream doodle print, cut:
- 1--4-1⁄2×32-1⁄2" strip
- 1--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strip
From blue swirl print, cut:
- 1--4-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangle
- 1--4-1⁄2" square
From black stripe, cut:
- 1--6-1⁄2×8" rectangle
- 1--4-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" rectangle
From red print, cut:
- 1--8-1⁄2×12-1⁄2" rectangle
From orange stripe, cut:
- 1--10-1⁄2×18-1⁄2" rectangle
From black circle print, cut:
- 1--4-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangle
- 1--2-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From orange-and-black stripe, cut:
- 1--10-1⁄2×14-1⁄2" rectangle
From binding fabric, cut:
- 5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out pieces in three vertical rows.
2. Sew together pieces in pairs where possible. Press seams in one direction. Join pairs and remaining pieces into sections. Press seams open. Join sections into three vertical rows. Press seams open. Each row should be 14-1⁄2×54-1⁄2".
3. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together vertical rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with binding strips.