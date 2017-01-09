Rainbow Zigzags
Utilize a whole bundle of fat eighths by sewing together rectangles of color. Use the remaining pieces to make a scrappy binding. Fabrics are from the Grunge collection, new colors, by BasicGrey for Moda Fabrics.
Designer: Christa Watson
Materials
- 27--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted tone-on-tone fabrics in rainbow colors: bachelor (A), boysenberry (B), paradise pink (C), apple blossom (D), papaya punch (E), lemon drop (F), rocacco (G), aruba (H), powder blue (I), surf the web (J), beet red (K), calypso coral (L), amazon (M), fern (N), heritage blue (O) jade cream (P), olive branch (Q), regatta (R), rapture rose (S), delft (T), saxony (U), salmon rose (V), peacoat (W), cactus (X), russet orange (Y), teaberry (Z), and mineral rose (AA)
- 2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 51×55" batting
Finished quilt: 42-1⁄2 ×46-1⁄2"
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
From A fabric, cut:
- 7--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
From B fabric, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
From C fabric, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
From D fabric, cut:
- 7--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From E fabric, cut:
- 5--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From F fabric, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 2--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles
From G fabric, cut:
- 2--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 2--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles
From H fabric, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From I fabric, cut:
- 4--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From J fabric, cut:
- 4--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From K fabric, cut:
- 5--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From L fabric, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 2--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles
From M fabric, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangles
From N fabric, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From O fabric, cut:
- 5--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
From P fabric, cut:
- 7--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From Q fabric, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From R fabric, cut:
- 5--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
From S fabric, cut:
- 5--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From T fabric, cut:
- 4--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From U fabric, cut:
- 7--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From V fabric, cut:
- 7--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From W fabric, cut:
- 4--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From X fabric, cut:
- 7--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
From Y fabric, cut:
- 5--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
- 1--2-1⁄2 ×3-1⁄2" rectangle
From Z fabric, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
From AA fabric, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2 ×6-1⁄2" rectangles
From remaining fabric, cut:
- Enough 2-1⁄2"-wide strips to piece a 188"-long binding strip
Assemble Quilt Top
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out A–AA rectangles in 23 rows.
2. Sew together rectangles in rows; press seam allowances in opposite directions.
3. Join rows to complete the quilt top. Press seam allowances in one direction.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.
2. Quilt as desired. Designer Christa Watson used free-motion quilting to create a jagged stipple design in each color row with matching thread.
3. Join the 2-1⁄2"-wide strips into a single 188"-long binding strip; bind quilt top.