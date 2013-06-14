Rail Fence & Stars

Replicate these chocolate brown stars in pieced cream backgrounds or feature your favorite lights and darks. A blue ombré inner border and red print stars in the sashing pick up the flecks of blue and red sprinkled throughout many of the brown prints. All fabrics are from Mary's Chocolates by Mary Koval for Blank Quilting.

Inspired by "Royal Order" from designer Jan Ragaller

Quiltmaker: Laura Boehnke

Materials

8--1/4-yard pieces assorted tan prints (blocks)

9--8" squares assorted brown prints (blocks)

1/4 yard red-and-cream print (sashing)

3/8 yard dark brown print (sashing)

1/4 yard blue print (inner border)

1-1/3 yards brown floral (outer border, binding)

2-7/8 yards backing fabric

51" square batting

Finished quilt: 45" square

Finished blocks: 9" square

Quantities are for 44/45"-wide, 100% cotton fabric. Measurements include 1/4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Cut outer border and binding strips lengthwise (parallel to the selvages).

From assorted tan prints, cut:

18--1-1/2x42" strips

From each assorted brown print, cut:

1--3-1/2" square

8--2" squares

From red-and-cream print, cut:

16--2" sashing squares

128--1-1/4" squares

From dark brown print, cut:

24--2x9-1/2" rectangles

From blue print, cut:

12--1-1/4x9-1/2" strips

16--2x1-1/4" rectangles

4--1-1/4" squares

From brown floral, cut:

2--5-1/2x45" outer border strips

2--5-1/2x35" outer border strips

5--2-1/2x42" binding strips

Assemble Rail Fence Units

1. Join three different assorted tan print 1-1/2x42" strips to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seams in one direction. Repeat to make six strip sets total.

img_RailFenceStarslg_s3.gif

2. Cut strip sets into 72-3-1/2"-wide Rail Fence units. Each unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Blocks

1. For one star block, gather eight Rail Fence units and one 3-1/2" square and eight 2" squares in the same brown print.

2. Use a pencil or dressmaker's chalk to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each brown print 2" square.

3. Align a marked square with one corner of a Rail Fence unit (Diagram 2; note directions of marked line and Rail Fence seams). Sew on marked line; trim seam allowance to 1/4". Press open attached triangle.

img_RailFenceStarslg_s41.gif

4. Align a marked square with adjoining corner of Rail Fence unit (Diagram 2; again note directions of marked line and seams). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a vertical star point unit. The unit should be 3-1/2" square including seam allowances.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make a second vertical star point unit. Referring to Diagram 3, position Rail Fence seams horizontally and repeat steps 3 and 4 to make two horizontal star point units.

img_RailFenceStarslg_s42.gif

6. Referring to Diagram 4 for placement, sew together remaining Rail Fence units, two vertical and two horizontal star point units, and brown print 3-1/2" square in rows. Press seams away from star point units. Join rows to make a star block. Press seams in one direction. The star block should be 9-1/2" square including seam allowances.

img_RailFenceStarslg_s43.gif

7. Repeat steps 1–6 to make nine star blocks total.

Assemble Sashing Units

1. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each red-and-cream print 1-1/4" square.

2. Align marked red-and-cream print squares with two corners of a dark brown print 2x9-1/2" rectangle (Diagram 5; note direction of marked lines). Stitch, trim, and press as in Assemble Blocks, Step 3.

img_RailFenceStarslg_s5.gif

3. Repeat Step 2 to add marked red-and-cream print squares to remaining corners of Step 2 dark brown print rectangle to make a sashing unit (Diagram 5; again note direction of marked lines). The sashing unit should be 9-1/2x2" including seam allowances.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to make 24 sashing units total. (Set aside remaining marked red-and-cream print 1-1/4" squares for inner border.)

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out star blocks, sashing units, and red-and-cream print 2" sashing squares in seven horizontal rows. Alternate the direction of the Rail Fence unit seams in the star blocks as shown.

img_RailFenceStarslg_s72.gif

2. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward sashing units. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams toward block rows. The quilt center should be 33-1/2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble & Add Borders

1. Align a remaining marked red-and-cream print 1-1/4" square with one end of a blue print 2x1-1/4" rectangle (Diagram 6; note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as in Assemble Blocks, Step 3.

img_RailFenceStarslg_s71.gif

2. Align a marked red-and-cream square with opposite end of Step 1 blue print rectangle (Diagram 6; again note direction of marked line). Stitch, trim, and press as before to make a Flying Geese unit. The unit should be 2x1-1/4" including seam allowances.

3. Repeat steps 1 and 2 to make 16 Flying Geese units total.

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together four Flying Geese units and three blue print 1-1/4x9-1/2" strips to make a short inner border strip. Press seams toward blue print strips. The short inner border strip should be 1-1/4x33-1/2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short inner border strip.

5. Join two blue print 1-1/4" squares, four Flying Geese units, and three blue print 1-1/4x9-1/2" strips to make a long inner border strip. Press seams toward blue print strips. The long inner border strip should be 1-1/4x35" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long inner border strip.

6. Sew short inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Sew long inner border strips to remaining edges. Press seams toward inner border.

7. Sew short brown floral outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long brown floral outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.