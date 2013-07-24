Radiating Diamonds

The Drunkard's Path blocks in this wall hanging form undulating diamonds that are both curved and jagged. Tone-on-tone prints allow ample space for beautiful quilting. Fabrics are from the Tea House collection by Benartex .

Inspired by A Different Path from designer Kathie Holland

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3⁄4 yard light blue print (block backgrounds)

5⁄8 yard beige print (block backgrounds)

1⁄2 yard white print (block backgrounds)

1⁄4 yard each blue small floral, blue large floral, and teal teacup print (block appliqués)

1-1⁄8 yard blue wave print (block appliqués, outer border)

1⁄3 yard orange print (block appliqués, inner border)

1⁄2 yard blue tone-on-tone (binding)

3-1⁄8 yards backing fabric

55" square batting

Finished quilt: 46-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 4-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

Instead of the curved piecing typical in Drunkard's Path blocks, these blocks are appliquéd with fusible web. Click on "Download this Pattern" above for the Arc Pattern. To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over Arc Pattern. Use a pencil to trace pattern 64 times, leaving at least 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of fabrics indicated in instructions that follow. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From light blue print, cut:

32--5" squares

From beige print, cut:

20--5" squares

From white print, cut:

12--5" squares

From blue small floral, cut:

14 of Arc Pattern

From blue large floral, cut:

14 of Arc Pattern

From teal teacup print, cut:

12 of Arc Pattern

From blue wave print, cut:

20 of Arc Pattern

5--5×42" strips for outer border

From orange print, cut:

4 of Arc Pattern

2--1×37-1⁄2" strips for inner border

2--1×36-1⁄2" strips for inner border

From blue tone-on-tone, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Block Assembly Diagram, position a blue small floral arc appliqué in one corner of a light blue print 5" square, aligning straight edges. Following manufacturer's instructions, fuse in place.

100546243_bad.jpg

2. Using a tiny zigzag stitch and thread that matches the arc appliqué, machine-stitch curved edge of appliqué in place to make a light blue block. The block still should be 5" square including seam allowances.

3. Using indicated fabrics, repeat steps 1 and 2 to make the following total number of blocks:

10 with light blue print backgrounds/blue small floral arcs

10 with light blue print backgrounds/blue large floral arcs

4 with beige print backgrounds/blue large floral arcs

4 with beige print backgrounds/blue small floral arcs

12 with beige print backgrounds/teal teacup print arcs

12 with light blue print backgrounds/blue wave print arcs

8 with white print backgrounds/blue wave print arcs

4 with white print backgrounds/orange print arcs

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for block orientation, lay out blocks in eight rows. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100546244_qad.jpg

2. Sew orange print 1×36-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add orange print 1×37-1⁄2" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece blue wave print strips to make:

2--5×46-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--5×37-1⁄2" outer border strips

4. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. To visually connect the light print block backgrounds, Handi Quilter educators Marie Eldredge and Angie Balling machine-quilted continuous designs of feathers in the light blue print and metallic gold swirls (which pick up on the metallic accents in the fabric) in the white and tan prints (Quilting Diagram). With clear monofilament thread, they stitched just outside each arc appliqué and continued that stitching in a small curve near the point of the adjacent arc appliqués.

3. Bind with blue tone-on-tone binding strips.

100546245_quilting.jpg