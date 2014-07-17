Quilter's Garden

Frame a fussy-cut fabric piece with a flower appliqué border and Log Cabin blocks. Pinks, oranges, and greens make for a fresh and bright wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Up Parasol collection by Heather Bailey for FreeSpirit .

Inspired by Little House on the Square from designer Lynette Anderson

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

5" square light pink floral (appliqués)

1⁄8 yard pink floral (appliqués, border 4)

3⁄4 yard each orange floral and green floral (appliqués, borders 2 and 4)

5⁄8 yard solid cream (appliqués, border 2)

1⁄2 yard orange check (quilt center, borders 1, 3, and 4)

3⁄8 yard bird print (quilt center)

4--9×21" pieces (fat eighths) assorted orange, pink, green, and white prints (border 2)

1⁄2 yards binding fabric

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

51" square batting

Lightweight fusible web

Fine-point fabric marking pen

Finished quilt: 42-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 7" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces.

To use fusible web for appliquéing, complete the following steps.

1. Lay fusible web, paper side up, over patterns. Use a pencil to trace each pattern the number of times indicated in cutting instructions, leaving 1⁄2" between tracings. Cut out each fusible-web shape roughly 1⁄4" outside traced lines.

2. Following manufacturer's instructions, press fusible-web shapes onto wrong sides of designated fabrics; let cool. Cut out fabric shapes on drawn lines. Peel off paper backings.

From light pink floral, cut:

4 of Pattern A

From pink floral, cut:

20--1-1⁄2" squares

4 each of of pattern A and B

From orange floral, cut:

20--1-1⁄2×7-1⁄2" rectangles for position 12

20--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles for position 11

20--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles for position 7

20--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles for position 4

20--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles for position 3

4 of Pattern A

8 of Pattern B

From green floral, cut:

20--1-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" rectangles for position 10

20--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangles for position 9

20--1-1⁄2×4-1⁄2" rectangles for position 6

20--1-1⁄2×3-1⁄2" rectangles for position 5

20--1-1⁄2×2-1⁄2" rectangles for position 2

20--1-1⁄2" squares for position 1

40 of Pattern C

From solid cream, cut:

2--10-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for four corner triangles total

20--4-1⁄8" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 80 large triangles total

8--2-3⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 16 small triangles total

From orange check, cut:

2--1-3⁄4×28-1⁄2" border 3 strips

2-- 1-3⁄4×26" border 3 strips

2-- 1-5⁄8×21-3⁄4" border 1 strips

2-- 1-5⁄8×19-1⁄2" border 1 strips

20--1-1⁄2×5-1⁄2" rectangles for position 8

2-- 1-1⁄2×14-1⁄4" strips

2-- 1-1⁄2×12-1⁄4" strips

From bird print, fussy-cut:

1--12-1⁄4" square

From assorted orange, pink, green, and white prints, cut:

44--1-7⁄8" square

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" strips

Appliqué Corner Units

1. Referring to Corner Unit Appliqué Placement Diagram, arrange specified appliqué pieces on a solid cream corner triangle. Fuse shapes in place following manufacturer's instructions. Working from the bottom layer to the top, use a zigzag stitch and thread colors that match the appliqués to stitch around each appliqué.

100535801_corner-apd_600.jpg

2. Referring to dashed lines on diagram, use fabric pen to mark flower stems. Stem-stitch along marked stem lines to make an appliquéd corner unit. Repeat to make four appliquéd corner units total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Sew orange check 1-1⁄2×12-1⁄4" strips to opposite edges of bird print 12-1⁄4" square (Diagram 1). Add orange check 1-1⁄2×14-1⁄4" strips to remaining edges.

100535802_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 1, center and sew appliquéd corner units to opposite edges of Step 1 unit. Add corner units to remaining edges to make quilt center. Press all seams away from corner units. The quilt center should be 19-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders 1–3

1. Sew orange check 1-5⁄8×19-1⁄2" border 1 strips to opposite edges of quilt center (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Add orange check 1-5⁄8×21-3⁄4" border 1 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border 1. The quilt center now should be 21-3⁄4" square including seam allowances.

100535808_qad_600_1.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, join solid cream large triangles to opposite edges of an assorted print 1-7⁄8" square to make a border segment. Press seams toward triangles. Repeat to make 36 border segments total.

100535803_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, sew a solid cream small triangle to one edge of an assorted print 1-7⁄8" square. Add a solid cream large triangle to opposite edge. Press seams toward triangles. Add a second solid cream small triangle to a remaining edge of square to make a corner segment; press seam toward triangle. Repeat to make eight corner segments total.

100535804_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, sew together eight border segments and two corner segments to make a short border 2 strip. Press seams in one direction. Trim strip to 2-5⁄8×21-3⁄4" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border 2 strip.

5. Sew together 10 border segments and two corner segments to make a long border 2 strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. Trim strip to 2-5⁄8×26" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border 2 strip.

6. Sew short border 2 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border 2 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border 1. The quilt center now should be 26" square including seam allowances.

7. Sew orange check 1-3⁄4×26" border 3 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add orange check 1-3⁄4×28-1⁄2" border 3 strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border 3. The quilt center now should be 28-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Assemble Log Cabin Blocks

1. Sew together a pink floral 1-1⁄2" square and green floral position 1 square to make a block center (Diagram 4). Press seam away from pink floral square.

100535805_d4_600.jpg

2. Add a green floral position 2 rectangle to bottom edge of block center. Press seam away from block center.

3. Referring to Diagram 5, sew an orange floral position 3 rectangle to left-hand edge of block center. Press seam away from block center. Add an orange floral position 4 rectangle to top edge; press as before.

100535806_d5_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 6, continue adding green floral, orange floral, and orange check rectangles in numerical order to make a Log Cabin block. Press all seams away from block center. The block should be 7-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100535807_d6_600.jpg

5. Repeat steps 1–4 to make 20 Log Cabin blocks total.

Assemble and Add Border 4

1. Sew together four Log Cabin blocks to make a short border 4 strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram; note rotation of each block). The strip should be 7-1⁄2×28-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second short border 4 strip.

2. Sew together six Log Cabin blocks to make a long border 4 strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram; again note rotation of each block). The strip should be 7-1⁄2×42-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second long border 4 strip.

3. Join short border 4 strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long border 4 strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border 3.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.