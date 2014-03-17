Purple Play

Use a narrow color palette of two brights (purple and pink) and two neutrals (black and white) to produce a bold wall hanging. Fabrics are from the Lola by Studio 8, Matrix, and Quilting Temptations collections, all from Quilting Treasures . Quilting Design courtesy of Handi Quilter ; machine-quilted by Vicki Hoth.

Inspired by Pattern Play from designer Pat Bravo of Art Gallery Fabrics

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

16--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted purple and pink prints (blocks)

16--1⁄4-yard pieces assorted white prints (blocks)

16--1⁄8-yard pieces assorted black prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yards solid black (binding)

2-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

49" square batting

10-1⁄2"-square acrylic ruler (optional)

Finished quilt: 40-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 10" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From assorted purple and pink prints, cut 16 sets of:

1--1-7⁄8 ×35" strip

1--1-7⁄8×29" strip

1--2-1⁄2 ×5" rectangle

From assorted white prints, cut:

16--1-7⁄8 ×35" strips

16--2-1⁄2 ×5" rectangles

From assorted black prints, cut:

16--1-7⁄8 ×29" strips

From solid black, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather a set of pieces (1-7⁄8 ×35" strip, 1-7⁄8 ×29" strip, and 2-1⁄2 ×5" rectangle) from one purple or pink print.

2. Sew together the purple or pink 1-7⁄8 ×35" strip and a white print 1-7⁄8 ×35" strip along a pair of long edges to make Strip Set A (Diagram 1). Press seam away from white print. Cut Strip Set A into:

2- -11"-long A segments

1--8"-long A segment

1--3"-long A segment

100546922_d1_600.jpg

3. Sew together the purple or pink print 1-7⁄8 ×29" strip and a black print 1-7⁄8 ×29" strip along a pair of long edges to make Strip Set B (Diagram 2). Press seam toward black print. Cut Strip Set B into:

2--9"-long B segments

1--6"-long B segment

100546923_d2_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 3, sew together the 3"-long A segment and 6"-long B segment. Press seam toward B segment.

100546924_d3_600.jpg

5. Referring to Diagram 4, sew the 8"-long A segment to left-hand edge of Step 4 unit. Press seam away from the just-added A segment.

100546925_d4_600.jpg

6. In same manner, alternately add 9"-long B segments to top edge and 11"-long A segments to left-hand edge of Step 5 unit (Diagram 5). Always press seams toward B segments and away from A segments.

100546926_d5_600.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 6, sew the purple or pink 2-1⁄2 ×5" rectangle to top edge of Step 6 unit, placing it 3-1⁄4" from left-hand edge. Add a white print 2-1⁄2 ×5" rectangle to left-hand edge of Step 6 unit, placing it 3-1⁄4" from top edge. Press seams toward rectangles.

100546927_d6_600.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 7, trim Step 7 unit to 10-1⁄2" square including seam allowances to make a block. If you'd like your blocks to be consistent, precise ruler placement is important. Click on "Download this Project" above to determine how to position your ruler and make all four cuts for consistent blocks.

100546928_d7_600.jpg

9. Repeat steps 1–8 to make 16 blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to photo, lay out blocks in four horizontal rows, rotating blocks as desired. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row.

2. Join rows to make quilt top. Press seams in one direction.

Pattern Play Color Option #2

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter educator Vicki Hoth added an edge-to-edge Baptist Fan quilting design (Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with solid black binding strips.