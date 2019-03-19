Positively Pastel

Plus signs in pretty pastel colors line up in a wall quilt. Fabrics are from the Lollipop Garden collection by Lella Boutique for Moda Fabrics .

Inspired by Positively Patriotic from designer Lissa Alexander

Quilt tester: Colleen Tauke

Materials

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

1⁄4 yard each peach print, purple star print, yellow polka dot, and purple floral (blocks)

1- 3⁄8 yard solid white (blocks, border, binding)

1⁄8 yard each peach polka dot, purple print, and yellow print (blocks)

1- 1⁄4 yards backing fabric

42"-square batting

Finished quilt: 35-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 6" square

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From each peach print, purple star, and yellow polka dot, cut:

12--3" squares

1--2 ×10" strip

2--2 ×6" strips

From solid white, cut:

4--2 -1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

2--3 ×35 -1⁄2" border strips

2--3 ×30-1⁄2" border strips

3--3 -1⁄2 ×6" strips

3--3 -1⁄2 ×4" strips

40--3" squares

1--2 ×32" strip

2--2 ×17" strips

3--1 -1⁄2 ×10" strips

3--1 -1⁄2 ×7" strips

From each peach polka dot, purple print, and yellow print, cut:

8--3" squares

1--2 ×7" strip

2--2 ×4" strips

From purple floral, cut:

1--3 -1⁄2 ×17" strip

1--1 -1⁄2 ×32" strip

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together peach print 2×10" strip and one solid white 1- 1⁄2×10" strip to make Strip Set A (Diagram 1). Cut strip set into six 1 -1⁄2"-wide peach print A segments.

7001756-8999-d1optnew.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, sew together peach print 2×6" strips and one solid white 3- 1⁄2×6" strip to make Strip Set B. Cut strip set into three 1- 1⁄2"-wide peach print B segments.

7001756-8999-d2optnew.jpg

3. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out two peach print A segments, one peach print B segment, and four peach print 3" squares in three rows. Join pieces in top and bottom rows. Join rows to make a peach print block. The block should be 6- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make three peach print blocks total.

7001756-8999-d3opt.jpg

4. Repeat steps 1-3 using purple star print pieces instead of peach print to make three purple star print blocks.

5. Repeat steps 1-3 using yellow polka dot pieces instead of peach print to make three yellow polka dot blocks.

6. Sew together peach polka dot 2×7" strip and one solid white 1 -1⁄2×7" strip to make Strip Set C (Diagram 4). Cut strip set into four 1 -1⁄2"-wide peach polka dot C segments.

7001756-8999-d4optnew.jpg

7. Referring to Diagram 5, sew together peach polka dot 2×4" strips and one solid white 3- 1⁄2×4" strip to make Strip Set D. Cut strip set into two 1 -1⁄2"-wide peach polka dot D segments.

7001756-8999-d5opt.jpg

8. Referring to Diagram 6, lay out two peach polka dot C segments, one peach polka dot D segment, and four peach polka dot 3" squares in three rows. Join pieces in top and bottom rows. Join rows to make a peach polka dot block. The block should be 6 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make a second peach polka dot block.

7001756-8999-d6opt.jpg

9. Repeat steps 6-8 using purple print pieces instead of peach polka dot to make two purple print blocks.

10. Repeat steps 6-8 using yellow print pieces instead of peach polka dot to make two yellow print blocks.

11. Sew together solid white 2×32" strip and one purple floral 1 -1⁄2×32" strip to make Strip Set E (Diagram 7). Cut strip set into twenty 1 -1⁄2"-wide purple floral E segments.

7001756-8999-d7opt.jpg

12. Referring to Diagram 8, sew together solid white 2×17" strips and purple floral 3- 1⁄2×17" strip to make Strip Set F. Cut strip set into ten 1- 1⁄2"-wide purple floral F segments.

7001756-8999-d8opt.jpg

13. Referring to Diagram 9, lay out two purple floral E segments, one purple floral F segment, and four solid white 3" squares in three rows. Join pieces in top and bottom rows. Join rows to make a white block. The block should be 6- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 10 white blocks total.

7001756-8999-d9opt.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram for color order, lay out blocks in five vertical rows of five blocks each. Join blocks in rows. Press seams open.

7001756-8999-qadopt.jpg

2. Join four rows in pairs; join pairs. Add remaining row to complete quilt center. Press seams away from white rows.

3. Sew solid white 3 ×30-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add solid white 3 ×35-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Handi Quilter Studio Educator Kimberly Sandberg used the Spiral and Bubbles E2E 2 design from Wasatch Quilting to machine-quilt an allover design of curves and circles.(Quilting Diagram).

3. Bind with solid white binding strips.