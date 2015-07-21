Poppy Path
Two white prints form zigzag paths against a backdrop of red and orange florals for a beautiful wall quilt. Fabrics are from the Lady Bug Blooms collection by Anne Bollman of Anne Was Here for Clothworks.
Inspired by Sunset Strips from designers AGF Studio for Art Gallery Fabrics
Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke
Materials
- 3⁄4 yard gray tone-on-tone (quilt center)
- 2-3⁄8-yard pieces assorted white prints (quilt center)
- 1⁄3 yard each red print, orange print, orange floral, and cream floral (quilt center)
- 1⁄4 yard each tan floral, green print, and cream print (quilt center)
- 1⁄3 yard gray print (inner border)
- 2⁄3 yard red floral (outer border)
- 1⁄2 yard binding print
- 2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric
- 51×65" batting
Finished quilt: 43×57"
Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.
Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.
Cut Fabrics
Cut pieces in the following order.
From gray tone-on-tone, cut:
- 8--2-1⁄2×42" strips
- 12--2-1⁄2" sashing squares
From each white print, cut:
- 2--6-1⁄2×42" strips
From red print, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strips
- 6--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips
- 6--2-1⁄2" squares
From each orange print and orange floral, cut:
- 3--2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strips
- 3--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips
- 3--2-1⁄2" squares
From cream floral, cut:
- 4--2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strips
- 4--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips
- 4--2-1⁄2" squares
From tan floral, cut:
- 2--2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strips
- 2--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips
- 2--2-1⁄2" squares
From each green print and cream print, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2" squares
From gray print, cut:
- 5--1-1⁄2×42" strips
From red floral, cut:
- 5--3-3⁄4×42" strips
From binding print, cut:
- 6--2-1⁄2×42" strips
Make Segments
1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two gray tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2×42" strips and a white print 6-1⁄2×42" strip to make Strip Set A. Press seams toward gray tone-on-tone. Repeat to make a matching strip set. Cut strip sets into 24-2-1⁄2"-wide white print No. 1 A segments.
2. Repeat Step 1 with second white print 6-1⁄2×42" strips to make 24-2-1⁄2"-wide white print No. 2 A segments total.
3. Remove a gray tone-on-tone square from a white print No. 2 A segment to make B segment (Diagram 2). Repeat to make six B segments total.
Assemble Quilt Center
1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out A and B segments, all print and floral 2-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" and 2-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" strips, and all print and floral 2-1⁄2" squares in 24 horizontal rows.
2. Sew together pieces in each row; press all seams toward gray tone-on-tone squares. Join rows to complete quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 34-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances.
Add Borders
1. Cut and piece gray print 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make:
- 2--1-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" inner border strips
- 2--1-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" inner border strips
2. Sew long gray print inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short gray print inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.
3. Cut and piece red floral 3-3⁄4×42" strips to make:
- 2--3-3⁄4×50-1⁄2" outer border strips
- 2--3-3⁄4×43" outer border strips
4. Sew long red floral outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short red floral outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border. The quilt top should be 43×57" including seam allowances.
Finish Quilt
1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.
2. Bind with print binding strips.