Poppy Path

Two white prints form zigzag paths against a backdrop of red and orange florals for a beautiful wall quilt. Fabrics are from the Lady Bug Blooms collection by Anne Bollman of Anne Was Here for Clothworks .

Inspired by Sunset Strips from designers AGF Studio for Art Gallery Fabrics

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

3⁄4 yard gray tone-on-tone (quilt center)

2-3⁄8-yard pieces assorted white prints (quilt center)

1⁄3 yard each red print, orange print, orange floral, and cream floral (quilt center)

1⁄4 yard each tan floral, green print, and cream print (quilt center)

1⁄3 yard gray print (inner border)

2⁄3 yard red floral (outer border)

1⁄2 yard binding print

2-7⁄8 yards backing fabric

51×65" batting

Finished quilt: 43×57"

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From gray tone-on-tone, cut:

8--2-1⁄2×42" strips

12--2-1⁄2" sashing squares

From each white print, cut:

2--6-1⁄2×42" strips

From red print, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strips

6--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips

6--2-1⁄2" squares

From each orange print and orange floral, cut:

3--2-1⁄2×8-1⁄2" strips

3--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips

3--2-1⁄2" squares

From cream floral, cut:

4--2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strips

4--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips

4--2-1⁄2" squares

From tan floral, cut:

2--2-1⁄2×10-1⁄2" strips

2--2-1⁄2×6-1⁄2" strips

2--2-1⁄2" squares

From each green print and cream print, cut:

6--2-1⁄2" squares

From gray print, cut:

5--1-1⁄2×42" strips

From red floral, cut:

5--3-3⁄4×42" strips

From binding print, cut:

6--2-1⁄2×42" strips

Make Segments

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together two gray tone-on-tone 2-1⁄2×42" strips and a white print 6-1⁄2×42" strip to make Strip Set A. Press seams toward gray tone-on-tone. Repeat to make a matching strip set. Cut strip sets into 24-2-1⁄2"-wide white print No. 1 A segments.

100588406_d1_600.jpg

2. Repeat Step 1 with second white print 6-1⁄2×42" strips to make 24-2-1⁄2"-wide white print No. 2 A segments total.

3. Remove a gray tone-on-tone square from a white print No. 2 A segment to make B segment (Diagram 2). Repeat to make six B segments total.

100588407_d2_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out A and B segments, all print and floral 2-1⁄2x6-1⁄2" and 2-1⁄2x8-1⁄2" strips, and all print and floral 2-1⁄2" squares in 24 horizontal rows.

100588408_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together pieces in each row; press all seams toward gray tone-on-tone squares. Join rows to complete quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 34-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Cut and piece gray print 1-1⁄2×42" strips to make:

2--1-1⁄2×48-1⁄2" inner border strips

2--1-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Sew long gray print inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short gray print inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

3. Cut and piece red floral 3-3⁄4×42" strips to make:

2--3-3⁄4×50-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--3-3⁄4×43" outer border strips

4. Sew long red floral outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short red floral outer border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward outer border. The quilt top should be 43×57" including seam allowances.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.