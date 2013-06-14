Poppy Fields

Red and turquoise combine beautifully in a wall hanging that features large floral prints and ample room for extensive quilting in spacious cream print setting squares. Fabrics are from Silvia's Garden collection by Silvia Vassileva and the Terra collection, both for P&B Textiles .

Inspired by Haberdashery from designers Paula Barnes and Mary Ellen Robison of Red Crinoline Quilts

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke; Machine quilter: Vicki Hoth of Handi Quilter

Materials

5⁄8 yard red print (blocks, binding)

1-1⁄8 yards cream print (blocks, setting squares, setting and corner triangles)

3⁄8 yard blue print (blocks, inner border)

1⁄4 yard red floral (blocks)

1⁄2 yard mosaic print (blocks)

1⁄8 yard blue floral (blocks)

1-1⁄8 yards cream floral (outer border)

3-1⁄2 yards backing fabric

62" square batting

Finished quilt: 53-5⁄8" square

Finished block: 9" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From red print, cut:

6--2-1⁄2x42" binding strips

2--2x42" strips

From cream print, cut:

3--2x42" strips

2--14" squares, cutting each diagonally twice in an X for 8 setting triangles total

4--9-1⁄2" setting squares

2--7-1⁄4" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 4 corner triangles total

From blue print, cut:

1--2x42" strip

2--2x41-5⁄8" inner border strips

2--2x38-5⁄8" inner border strips

From red floral, cut:

12--3-1⁄2" squares

From mosaic print, cut:

36--3-1⁄2" squares

From blue floral, cut:

6--3-1⁄2" squares

From cream floral, cut:

5--6-1⁄2x42" outer border strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Sew together a red print 2x42" strip and a cream print 2x42" strip to make a strip set (Diagram 1). Press seam toward red print. Repeat to make two strip sets total. Cut strip sets into thirty-six 2"-wide red segments.

poppy-fieldslg_3A.jpg

2. Sew together two 2"-wide segments to make a red Four-Patch unit (Diagram 2). Press seam in one direction. The unit should be 3-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 18 red Four-Patch units total.

poppy-fieldslg_3B.jpg

3. Using a blue print 2x42" strip and remaining cream print 2x42" strip, repeat Step 1 to make eighteen 2"-wide blue segments. Then repeat Step 2 to make nine blue Four-Patch units.

4. Referring to Diagram 3, lay out two red floral 3-1⁄2" squares, four mosaic print 3-1⁄2" squares, and three red Four-Patch units in three horizontal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams toward mosaic print squares. Join rows to make a red block. Press seams in one direction. The block should be 9-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make six red blocks total.

poppy-fieldslg_3C.jpg

5. Repeat Step 4 using blue floral 3-1⁄2" squares, remaining mosaic print 3-1⁄2" squares, and blue Four-Patch units to make three blue blocks.

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out red and blue blocks, cream print 9-1⁄2" setting squares, and cream print setting triangles in five diagonal rows. Sew together pieces in each row. Press seams away from blocks.

poppy-fieldslg_4_0.jpg

2. Join rows; press seams in one direction. Add corner triangles to make quilt center. Press seams toward corner triangles. The quilt center should be 38-5⁄8" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew blue print 2x38-5⁄8" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add blue print 2x41-5⁄8" inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Cut and piece cream floral 6-1⁄2x42" strips to make:

2--6-1⁄2x53-5⁄8" outer border strips

2--6-1⁄2x41-5⁄8" outer border strips

3. Sew short outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add long outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Machine-quilter Vicki Hoth of Handi Quilter used the cream print setting squares to showcase stunning curved and cross quilting designs (Quilting Diagram). She stabilized the blocks and setting triangles by stitching in the ditch, then added a variety of computerized motifs with the Pro-Stitcher. To quilt the top as Vicki did, refer to the Quilting Diagram. Click on "Download this Project" above for full-size quilting patterns.

3. Bind with red print binding strips.