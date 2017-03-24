Plaid Stars Wall Quilt

Plaid flannels in darker colors combine in a star block wall hanging for masculine style. Fabrics are from the Tailor Made flannel collection by Timeless Treasures .

Inspired by Starlet from designers Barbara Groves and Mary Jacobson of Me and My Sister Designs

Quilt Tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

5⁄8 yard light brown print (blocks)

1--18×21" piece (fat quarter) each green, medium brown, maroon, and cream prints (blocks)

1⁄2 yard dark brown print (blocks, border)

4--18×21" pieces total (fat eighths) assorted small-print plaids (blocks)

4--18×21" pieces total (fat quarters) assorted large-print plaids (blocks)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

49"-square batting

Finished quilt: 40-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 18" square

Yardage and cutting instructions are based on 42'' of usable fabric width. Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated. Press seams in directions indicated on diagrams. If no direction is specified, press seam toward darker fabric.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order.

From light brown print, cut:

24--3-7⁄8" squares

16--3-1⁄2" squares

From each green, medium brown, and maroon print, cut:

12--3-1⁄2" squares

From each assorted small-print plaid, cut:

6--3-7⁄8" squares

From dark brown print, cut:

2--2-1⁄2 ×40-1⁄2" border strips

2--2-1⁄2 ×36-1⁄2" border strips

12--3-1⁄2" squares

From each assorted large-print plaid, cut:

4--6-1⁄2" squares

From cream print, cut:

4--6-1⁄2" squares

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Gather six light brown print 3- 7⁄8" squares, four light brown print 3 -1⁄2" squares, six 3 -7⁄8" squares from one small-print plaid, eight green print 3 -1⁄2" squares, four 6- 1⁄2" squares from one large-print plaid, four medium brown 3 -1⁄2" squares, and one cream print 6 -1⁄2" square.

2. Use a pencil to mark a diagonal line on wrong side of each light brown print 3- 7⁄8" square, green print 3 -1⁄2" square, and medium brown 3- 1⁄2" square.

3. Layer a marked light brown print square atop a small-print plaid 3- 7⁄8" square. Sew together with two seams, stitching 1⁄4" on each side of drawn line (Diagram 1). Cut pair apart on drawn line. Press open to make two triangle-squares. Each triangle-square should be 3 -1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 12 triangle-squares total.

100580291_d1_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 2, lay out three triangle-squares and one light brown print 3 -1⁄2" square. Sew together to make Unit A. The unit should be 6- 1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make four A units total.

100580292_d2_600.jpg

5. Align a marked green print square in corner of a large-print plaid 6- 1⁄2" square (Diagram 3; note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance. Referring to Diagram 3, align a marked green print square in adjacent corner of Step 5 square (note direction of drawn line). Sew on drawn line; trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowance, to make Unit B. Repeat to make four B units total.

100580293_d3_600.jpg

6. Align marked medium brown print squares with opposite corners of cream print 6-1⁄2" square (Diagram 4; note direction of drawn lines). Sew on drawn lines; trim excess, leaving 1⁄4" seam allowances.

100580294_d4_600.jpg

7. Align remaining marked medium brown print squares with remaining corners of Step 6 square (note direction of drawn lines); sew, trim, and press as before to make Unit C (Diagram 4). The unit should be 6-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

8. Referring to Block 1 Assembly Diagram, lay out all units in three rows. Sew together units in rows. Join rows to make Block 1. The block should be 18-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580295_blkad_600.jpg

9. Repeat steps 1–8 using fabrics listed below and referring to Block Assembly Diagrams 2–4 to make blocks 2–4.

BLOCK 2:

6--light brown print 3-7⁄8" squares (Unit A)

4--light brown print 3-1⁄2" squares (Unit A)

6--3-7⁄8" squares from one small-print plaid (Unit A)

8-maroon print 3-1⁄2" squares (Unit B)

4--6-1⁄2" squares from one large-print plaid (Unit B)

4--dark brown print 3-1⁄2" squares (Unit C)

1--cream print 6-1⁄2" square (Unit C)

100580363_blk2d_600.jpg

BLOCK 3:

6--light brown print 3-7⁄8" squares (Unit A)

4--light brown print 3-1⁄2" squares (Unit A)

6--3-7⁄8" squares from one small-print plaid (Unit A)

8--dark brown print 3-1⁄2" squares (Unit B)

4--6-1⁄2" squares from one large-print plaid (Unit B)

4-maroon print 3-1⁄2" squares (Unit C)

1-cream print 61⁄2" square (Unit C)

100580364_blk3d_600.jpg

BLOCK 4:

6--light brown print 3-7⁄8" squares (Unit A)

4--light brown print 3-1⁄2" squares (Unit A)

6--3-7⁄8" squares from one small-print plaid (Unit A)

8--medium brown print 3-1⁄2" squares (Unit B)

4--6-1⁄2" squares from one large-print plaid (Unit B)

4--green print 3-1⁄2" squares (Unit C)

1--cream print 6-1⁄2" square (Unit C)

100580365_blk4d_600.jpg

Assemble Quilt Top

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in two rows. Sew together blocks in rows. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to complete quilt center. Press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 36-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

100580296_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew dark brown print 2-1⁄2×36-1⁄2" border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add dark brown print 2-1⁄2×40-1⁄2" border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.