Pinwheels & Pumpkin Seeds

A double helping of patchwork and appliqué makes this wall hanging a fall delight.

Materials

* 8-1⁄4-yard pieces assorted cream and tan prints (blocks)

* 8-1⁄4-yard pieces assorted black prints (blocks)

* 9-1⁄2-yard pieces assorted orange prints (appliqués, outer border)

* 3⁄8 yard beige print (inner border)

* 7⁄8 yard solid black (outer border, binding)

* 3-1⁄3 yards backing fabric

* 59×67" batting

* Lightweight nonwoven interfacing

Finished quilt: 50-1⁄2 ×58-1⁄2"

Finished block: 8" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern. Designer Avis Shirer used lightweight nonwoven interfacing to prepare pumpkin seed appliqués for machine appliqué. Instructions that follow are for this technique.

1. Lay lightweight interfacing over Pumpkin Seed Pattern. Use a pencil to trace the pattern 120 times. Cut out each interfacing shape at least 1⁄4" beyond drawn line.

2. Place an interfacing shape on right side of an assorted orange print. Sew on drawn line. Trim seam allowance to 3⁄16" on all edges.

3. Make a small slit in interfacing, being careful not to cut through fabric. Turn shape right side out through opening to make a pumpkin seed appliqué; press, making sure seam allowances are turned under.

4. Repeat steps 2 and 3 to prepare 120 pumpkin seed appliqués total.

From assorted cream and tan prints, cut:

* 60--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 120 triangles total

From assorted black prints, cut:

* 60--4-7⁄8" squares, cutting each in half diagonally for 120 triangles total

From assorted orange prints, cut:

* 6--4-1⁄2 ×9" rectangles

* 8--4-1⁄2 ×73⁄4" rectangles

* 120 of Pumpkin Seed Pattern

From beige print, cut:

* 5--1-1⁄2 ×42" strips for inner border

From solid black, cut:

* 6--2-1⁄2 ×42" binding strips

* 4--4-1⁄2 ×9" rectangles

* 6--4-1⁄2 ×7-3⁄4" rectangles

* 4--4-1⁄2" squares

Assemble and Appliqué Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew together a cream or tan print triangle and a black print triangle to make a triangle-square. Press seam toward black print triangle. The triangle-square should be 4-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 120 triangle-squares total.

100546662_d1_600.jpg

2. Sew together four triangle-squares in pairs (Diagram 2). Press seams open. Join pairs to make a pinwheel unit. Press seam open. The unit should be 8-1⁄2" square including seam allowances. Repeat to make 30 pinwheel units total.

100546663_d2_600.jpg

3. Referring to Appliqué Placement Diagram, lay out four prepared pumpkin seed appliqués on a pinwheel unit; baste in place.

100546664_d3_600.jpg

4. Using threads in colors that match the appliqués, machine-blanket-stitch or zigzag-stitch along appliqué edges to make an appliquéd block.

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 to make 30 appliquéd blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out appliquéd blocks in six horizontal rows.

100546665_qad_600.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each row. Press seams in one direction, alternating direction with each row. Join rows to make quilt center; press seams in one direction. The quilt center should be 40-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

Assemble and Add Borders

1. Cut and piece beige print 1-1⁄2 ×42" strips to make:

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×48-1⁄2" inner border strips

* 2--1-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" inner border strips

2. Sew long inner border strips to long edges of quilt center. Add short inner border strips to remaining edges. Press all seams toward inner border. The quilt center now should be 42-1⁄2 ×50-1⁄2" including seam allowances.

3. Beginning and ending with orange print rectangles, join four assorted orange print 4-1⁄2 ×7-3⁄4" rectangles and three solid black 4-1⁄2 ×7-3⁄4" rectangles to make a side outer border strip (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press seams in one direction. Trim 3⁄8" off each short end of strip. The side outer border strip should be 4-1⁄2 ×50-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make and trim a second side outer border strip.

4. Beginning and ending with orange print rectangles, join three assorted orange print 4-1⁄2×9" rectangles and two solid black 4-1⁄2 ×9" rectangles to make top outer border unit (Quilt Assembly Diagram). Press as before. Trim 1⁄4" from each short end of unit. The top outer border unit should be 4-1⁄2 ×42-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Sew a solid black 4-1⁄2" square to each end of unit to make a top outer border strip. Press seams toward squares. The top outer border strip should be 4-1⁄2 ×50-1⁄2" including seam allowances. Repeat to make bottom outer border strip.

5. Sew side outer border strips to long edges of quilt center. Join top and bottom outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward inner border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste.

2. Quilt as desired. Avis machine-quilted in the ditch around each block and stitched along the edges of each seed appliqué. She quilted the outer border with a meandering design.

3. Bind with solid black binding strips.