Pineapple Sparkle

Pops of yellow, red, and blue make Pineapple blocks sparkle. The rich browns and tans in this batik wall hanging increase the contrast even more. Fabrics are from the Tonga Hemingway collection by Timeless Treasures Fabrics .

Inspired by English Manor from designer Marti Michell of From Marti

Quilt tester: Laura Boehnke

Materials

1⁄2 yard tan batik (blocks)

5⁄8 yard dark blue batik (blocks, outer border)

1⁄2 yard yellow batik (blocks, inner border, corners)

1⁄2 yard dark brown batik (blocks, inner border)

1⁄4 yard red batik (blocks, middle border)

1⁄8 yard light blue batik (blocks)

1⁄3 yard light brown batik (middle border)

1⁄2 yard binding fabric

2-3⁄4 yards backing fabric

49" square batting

Perfect Patchwork Templates 1-1⁄4" Pineapple Set (frommarti.com; optional)

Finished quilt: 40-1⁄2" square

Finished block: 12-1⁄2" square

Yardages and cutting instructions are based on 42" of usable fabric width.

Measurements include 1⁄4" seam allowances. Sew with right sides together unless otherwise stated.

Cut Fabrics

Cut pieces in the following order. Click on "Download this Project" above for pattern pieces. Instead of tracing templates and using them to cut pieces, designer Marti Michell prefers to rotary-cut pieces for Pineapple blocks using the Perfect Patchwork Templates 1-1⁄4" Pineapple Set. If you're using these templates, refer to the manufacturer's instructions instead of using the instructions that follow.

From tan batik, cut:

16 each of patterns B, C, D, and E

From dark blue batik, cut:

2--5×40-1⁄2" outer border strips

2--5×31-1⁄2" outer border strips

4 of Pattern A

From yellow batik, cut:

8 each of patterns C, D, E, and F

4--1-3⁄4" squares

From dark brown batik, cut:

8 each of patterns C, D, E, and F

4--1-3⁄4×25-1⁄2" inner border strips

From red batik, cut:

8 of Pattern G

4--2-1⁄4" squares

From light blue batik, cut:

8 of Pattern G

From light brown batik, cut:

4--2-1⁄4×28" middle border strips

From binding fabric, cut:

5--2-1⁄2×42" binding strips

Assemble Blocks

1. Referring to Diagram 1, sew tan batik B triangles to opposite edges of dark blue batik A square. Press seams toward tan batik triangles. In same manner, add tan batik B triangles to remaining edges to make block center. The block center should be 4" square including seam allowances.

100535638_d1_600.jpg

2. Referring to Diagram 2, add yellow batik C pieces to opposite edges of block center. Then add dark brown batik C pieces to remaining edges. Press all seams away from block center.

100535653_d2_600.jpg

3. Add tan batik C pieces to opposite edges of block center. Then add tan batik C pieces to remaining edges of block center (Diagram 3). Press all seams away from block center.

100535654_d3_600.jpg

4. Referring to Diagram 4, continue in the same manner to add the following pieces to block center, pressing all seams away from block center:

2 yellow batik D pieces

2 dark brown batik D pieces

4 tan batik D pieces

2 yellow batik E pieces

2 dark brown batik E pieces

4 tan batik E pieces

2 yellow batik F pieces

2 dark brown batik F pieces

5. Referring to Diagram 4, add red batik G triangles to yellow batik corners and light blue batik G triangles to dark brown batik corners to make a Pineapple block. Press seams toward corner triangles. The block should be 13" square including seam allowances.

100535655_d4_600.jpg

6. Repeat steps 1–5 to make four Pineapple blocks total.

Assemble Quilt Center

1. Referring to Quilt Assembly Diagram, lay out blocks in pairs, rotating blocks as shown to form light blue batik and red batik diamonds where blocks intersect.

100535637_qad_600_0.jpg

2. Sew together blocks in each pair. Press seams in opposite directions.

3. Join pairs to make quilt center. Press seam in one direction. The quilt center should be 25-1⁄2" square including seam allowances.

Add Borders

1. Sew dark brown batik 1-3⁄4×25-1⁄2" inner border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add a yellow batik 1-3⁄4" square to ends of remaining dark brown batik 1-3⁄4×25-1⁄2" inner border strips. Press seams toward inner border strips. Add pieced strips to remaining quilt center edges. Press all seams toward inner border.

2. Sew light brown batik 2-1⁄4×28" middle border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add red batik 2-1⁄4" squares to ends of remaining light brown batik 2-1⁄4×28" middle border strips. Press seams toward middle border strips. Add pieced strips to remaining quilt center edges. Press all seams toward middle border.

3. Sew dark blue batik 5×31-1⁄2" outer border strips to opposite edges of quilt center. Add dark blue batik 5×40-1⁄2" outer border strips to remaining edges to complete quilt top. Press all seams toward outer border.

Finish Quilt

1. Layer quilt top, batting, and backing; baste. Quilt as desired.